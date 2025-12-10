Think You Can Beat Bobby Flay? Here's How To Get Cast

Have you ever watched Bobby Flay battle a contestant on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" and thought, "I could do that?" Well, find out for yourself. The show is currently casting contestants through the JS Casting agency. The site doesn't list any specific requirements, but amateurs and rookies probably shouldn't waste their time since the show typically casts accomplished professional chefs. Hopefuls have to fill out a form, which includes both standard contact information and questions about their culinary careers. The application also asks chefs to upload a picture of one of their dishes and describe their "iconic dish," which "must be a familiar, iconic, classic dish taken to the next level."

You'll probably have the best chance if you get recruited. Former contestants Palak Patel and Cam Waron have both said that the show reached out to them, though Waron told The Takeout that to compete on "Beat Bobby Flay," he still had to fill out the online form. After the initial application, he went through two rounds of Zoom interviews before landing the role. Not a pro chef? You can still be part of the show. The website has casting calls for season 41 and 42 currently, but "Beat Bobby Flay" occasionally sends out casting calls for audience members, too. Audience members even get paid to participate, though they have to remain on set for the entire duration of the show — between 6 and 10 hours — and stay on their feet the whole time.