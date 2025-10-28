The Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Says Would 'Kill' Him In A Cooking Competition

While celebrity chef Bobby Flay has struggled against some competitors on his hit show "Beat Bobby Flay," he comes out on top more often than not. But make no mistake — the competition is stiff. Sometimes a specific dish trips him up, or he's simply not as familiar with a culinary technique as one of his challengers. Yet, even when he presumes that he may be outmatched, he is still willing to stand up and defend his reputation as a top-tier chef. Against most people, that is.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Flay was told that there was heavy interest in allowing the show's viewers and audience members to witness a battle between himself and celebrity chef Ina Garten. Despite the enthusiasm, he indicated it's probably not in the cards. "Oh, no, I would get killed," he said. "Ina is the queen."

While it is sometimes a treat to see someone upstage the champ, Flay explained that it can only happen so often or those underdog victories lose their significance. "If it becomes really easy to beat Bobby Flay, there's nothing left to do," he said. "I have to stay sharp, because otherwise, if I just lose every time, there's no show."