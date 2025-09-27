Why Bobby Flay Struggled With This Italian Classic On Beat Bobby Flay

The Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay" has been pitting the celebrity chef against competitors in cooking showdowns since 2013. In each episode, Flay and his opponent have just 45 minutes to cook the rival chef's signature dish before judges decide which is better. Over the series' dozens of seasons, Flay has had to cook all kinds of cuisines and meals. But out of all of them, it was lasagna that he struggled with the most.

Flay revealed that the classic Italian dish posed the biggest challenge for him when responding to questions about his namesake show on his Instagram Story. When a follower asked about the hardest dish he'd ever made in the 45 minutes, he named lasagna, explaining that it was because he made the pasta himself, cooked the sauce from scratch, and baked individual servings. In fact, during the Season 5 episode, when Scottsdale, Arizona, chef Gio Osso names lasagna as his signature dish that they'll both be cooking, Flay incredulously asks, "45 minutes?"

Flay made his lasagna with a bacon bolognese sauce, béchamel sauce, parsley oregano oil, and some heat from Calabrian chiles, and served it in six single-sized baking dishes. Osso's lasagna had spinach pasta, which was handmade like Flay's, a cured meat bolognese sauce, béchamel, and prosciutto cotto, which is similar to ham. He served it untraditionally as rolled-up pieces. In the end, the judges liked Flay's lasagna better, and he won the competition with his toughest dish of the series.