What It's Really Like To Be In The Audience Of Beat Bobby Flay

Watching your favorite cooking shows on television is one thing, but seeing them transpire live right before your eyes is a dream for fans of well-known culinary titans. If seeing a live taping of "Beat Bobby Flay" is on your bucket list, it may surprise you to learn it's not as difficult as you might think to score some tickets. Anyone at least 18 years old qualifies to be an audience member and tickets are free. Less than free, since you actually get paid to attend.

All it takes to get your hands on "Beat Bobby Flay" tickets is to fill out an online form. If selected to be in the audience, you'll have the honor of seeing the "Iron Chef" alum test his skills against competitors in challenges that could involve anything from grilling his favorite skirt steak to making an upgraded French toast. For your trouble, you'll be paid $68 in cold, hard cash.

However, being in the audience isn't all sunshine and lollipops. You could get stuck behind someone taller than you who obstructs your view of the gastronomic endeavors (if you ask nicely during a scheduled break, the production staff may find you a better spot). Snagging $68 for the privilege of watching the owner of multiple restaurants put his culinary prowess to the test is pretty nifty, but it's not much compensation considering the amount of time you commit to being an audience member.