The Unique Way Bobby Flay Transforms Boring French Toast

For as great of a traditional chef as he is, Bobby Flay has never been afraid of being experimental in the kitchen. While this occasionally comes in the form of adding potato chips to burgers to give them a satisfying crunch, it can also mean making French toast in a waffle iron in order to make the fabled (and delicious) French toast waffles. Bobby Flay first unveiled this magnificent recipe in a Season 1 episode of "Brunch at Bobby's" — one of Flay's many successful Food Network shows — where he proved that the two recipes work even better together than they do apart.

By throwing a few pieces of bread that have been soaked in French toast batter onto the waffle iron, you get to enjoy both the sweetness of the vanilla extract and cinnamon as well as the satisfying crunch that a well-cooked waffle provides. With that more structured texture in mind, Bobby Flay then likes to use the French toast waffles to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, creating an amalgamation of three beloved dishes that enjoyers of sweet breakfasts and brunches are sure to adore.