The Unique Way Bobby Flay Transforms Boring French Toast
For as great of a traditional chef as he is, Bobby Flay has never been afraid of being experimental in the kitchen. While this occasionally comes in the form of adding potato chips to burgers to give them a satisfying crunch, it can also mean making French toast in a waffle iron in order to make the fabled (and delicious) French toast waffles. Bobby Flay first unveiled this magnificent recipe in a Season 1 episode of "Brunch at Bobby's" — one of Flay's many successful Food Network shows — where he proved that the two recipes work even better together than they do apart.
By throwing a few pieces of bread that have been soaked in French toast batter onto the waffle iron, you get to enjoy both the sweetness of the vanilla extract and cinnamon as well as the satisfying crunch that a well-cooked waffle provides. With that more structured texture in mind, Bobby Flay then likes to use the French toast waffles to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, creating an amalgamation of three beloved dishes that enjoyers of sweet breakfasts and brunches are sure to adore.
Bobby Flay has several unique takes on French toast
While Peanut Butter French Toast Waffles with Mixed Berry Sauce are easily one of Flay's most fascinating recipes, it isn't the only French toast-related standout to come out of the "Brunch at Bobby's" series. Among the beloved chef's numerous French toast dishes, two of the best and most innovative came out of the show's seventh season when Flay yet again combined the signature dish with another sweet treat we all know and love.
For starters, the episode "Sophie's Sunday Funday" featured Apple Crisp French Toast Casserole. This recipe features cubed pieces of toasted and batter-soaked bread as the bottom layer of the casserole alongside caramelized apples. French toast isn't the only focus of this dish, but the sweet, cinnamon taste that French toast is known for persists regardless.
Alternatively, the episode "Wake Up Your Sweet Tooth" gave us a slightly less experimental French toast combination. Flay's Crème Brulee French Toast with Drunken Strawberries leans more toward your standard French toast, but with an added richness by baking the coated bread on top of a thin layer of melted butter and brown sugar before topping it with strawberries soaked in sugar and orange liqueur. Since we already suggest making your French toast using butter anyway, this recipe effectively serves as the next step in your French toast evolution.