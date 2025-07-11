How An Old-School Toy Kickstarted Bobby Flay's Love Of Cooking

Some people are lucky enough to have known what they wanted to do with their lives at a young age, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay is one of them. Part of his love of food began when he was a small child, and in a 2024 interview with "Today" (promoting the release of his book "Chapter One"), he told the morning show that there was one toy that helped spark his curiosity about the subject.

The toy in question was an Easy-Bake Oven, which he received from his parents. He said, "I think I was like five or six. I was watching the commercials during cartoons and after-school specials and stuff like that. And I could not believe that you could actually bake a cake from a light bulb. I needed to see it for myself."

His real career wouldn't start until much later, when he dropped out of high school after his sophomore year. Flay started as a busboy at a restaurant in Manhattan's theater district, which was supposed to be a temporary gig, but was eventually invited to learn how to cook in the kitchen. Decades later, we all know how that story turned out. And Easy-Bake Ovens? They haven't used a light bulb as a heat source since undergoing a redesign in 2006, thanks to some incidents involving unfortunate burns and injuries. But they're still around, inspiring cooks and bakers-to-be to this very day.