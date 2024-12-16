The Easy Bake Oven Recall We'll Never Forget

You could argue that the 2007 recall — which saw almost a million ovens returned — was the beginning of the end of Easy-Bake Oven's decades-long reign. Although the recall only affected the models sold between 2006 and 2007, people's perceptions of the toy changed, with many questioning whether it was actually safe. Newer models did away with the front-facing design, but the damage was done. Sure, we may be used to food-related recalls now that they've become more frequent, but people in the early 2000s were horrified that this once-trusted toy could be dangerous. And trust is a difficult thing to regain.

Hasbro tried hard to rebrand. The 50th anniversary edition featured gender-neutral colors that would become a toy trend later in the decade. In 2017, a dedicated group of people even got November 4th to officially be declared National Easy-Bake Oven Day. (Yes, we're being serious). But none of it was enough to save the toy's falling popularity. Many people don't even know the newest model was released in 2021; the Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Deluxe Gift Set can be found on Amazon. In fact, some even think that the toy is obsolete. There will always be nostalgia for the Easy-Bake Oven and the magic it brought to our childhoods, but we will likely never see it in every child's playroom or wishlist again.

