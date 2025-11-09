The 3 Recipes That Launched Giada De Laurentiis Into Fame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Giada De Laurentiis burst onto the food scene in 2003 with her Food Network show "Everyday Italian," a lot of people probably recognized her surname. The De Laurentiis name wasn't associated with restaurants or famous chefs; it was tied to movies. Dino De Laurentiis was a renowned Italian-born Hollywood film producer. He was also Giada's grandfather. While several of his family members worked in the film industry, Giada chose a culinary path.

Classically trained in Paris, Giada started her own catering company and was enjoying relative success before Food Network came knocking on her door. In 2016, she shared that she believed three of her dishes helped launch her television career. They were baked rigatoni with mushrooms and prosciutto, almond cornmeal cake, and lemon spaghetti.

In 2001, Giada's grandfather, Dino, was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Academy Awards. Around the same time, Food & Wine asked her to create a menu for its magazine, seeing as she was a rising private chef related to a famous Hollywood producer. She included her baked rigatoni with mushrooms and prosciutto and almond cornmeal cake. She not only wrote the recipes but also cooked for and styled the photoshoot herself. Food Network took notice of the feature and shortly thereafter, offered Giada her own show.

Her lemon spaghetti was an early fan favorite recipe and became the best-selling dish at her restaurant GIADA in Las Vegas. She came up with the recipe based on a meal she had in Capri and said that this particular meal inspired her cooking career like nothing else she had ever tried. It is simple yet incredibly flavorful, which made this pasta recipe that never gets old hugely popular early in her career.