Great British Bake Off Judge Prue Leith Steps Down After 9 Years On The Show

After acting as a judge for over half the show's run, Prue Leith has decided to step down from her position on the cooking competition show "The Great British Bake Off" (which is known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the United States due to trademark reasons). Leith first joined the show in 2017 as a replacement for then-series regular Mary Berry and has been on nine of the show's 16 seasons in the time since.

The 86-year-old chef recently announced on her Facebook page that her time on the show has officially come to an end. "After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on 'The Great British Bake Off,'" she expressed in a post on January 21, 2026, before explaining some of the reasons for her departure.

Beyond her age — which Leith said did play a role in her choice to give up her judging duties — the chef and baker noted that there were other things she was interested in doing with her time after nine long years of recording the show. "Now feels like the right time to step back," Leith admitted, later adding, "There's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden."