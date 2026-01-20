How The Michelin Guide Rates Restaurants Around The World

Michelin stars are coveted, but the hows and whys of awarding them aren't widely understood — even Anthony Bourdain thought the Michelin star system was unclear. What we do know is that Michelin, the tire company that created the highest honor a restaurant can have, employs anonymous inspectors who could turn up at a restaurant at almost any time.

While no one but (maybe) Michelin's anonymous inspectors completely understands the intricacies of the Michelin rating system, the criteria the company's inspectors use to assess restaurants around the world are public. According to Michelin's website, there are five criteria: quality of products, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef represented in the dining experience, harmony of the flavors, and consistency between visits.

Some of these are easier to understand than others, and all invite some interpretation. That means the expertise of inspectors is important. All Michelin inspectors are experts in food and the hospitality industry and undergo nine to 18 months of training with more experienced colleagues before they can work alone. With that in mind, the rubric makes more sense. Its simplicity allows inspectors to evaluate food across a variety of cuisines, dining styles, and prices during the 250 to 300 anonymous restaurant visits they make annually.

When they're on the clock, inspectors give establishments false names, pay their own bills, and attempt to stay inconspicuous, seeking the same customer experience as everyone else. It's important to note that accolades aren't awarded on the back of a single inspector's opinion. Instead, those who have eaten at the establishment in the last year collaborate on their decisions in what they describe as a "collegial process" (via Forbes).