12 Surprising Things You Didn't Know About The Michelin Rating System

Critics aside, the Michelin Guide continues to be one of the most influential forces in the restaurant world. When you consider that this is a guide that began its life as a handbook designed to sell tires and make driving easier, it now has the power to change the trajectory of a restaurant and the transform the work of a chef. Yet for all its authority, there's a whole load of outdated and incomplete information regarding what people think they know about the Michelin Guide and its intricate rating systems.

Ask the average restaurant-goer, and chances are they will tell you that Michelin stars mean luxury and celebrity chefs. In reality, the Guide operates on a completely different framework and a far narrower set of intriguing rules. Let's look past the myths and the marketing to unpack how the Michelin Guide actually works today. From more updated and relevant rating categories, to how food inspectors function, and which restaurants get shortlisted – these are the details that shape Michelin's influence and explain why its stars still matter, even as their meaning continues to evolve.