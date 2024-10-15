Prue Leith Spills The Tea On Her Unlucky Time Catering For Queen Elizabeth

Pouring the perfect cup of tea isn't hard, but pouring the Queen's perfect cup of tea is an entirely different feat — and Prue Leith learned that the hard way. When Leith was tasked with pouring Queen Elizabeth II a cup of tea, it was quite the series of unfortunate events. While catering at a building that the Queen visited, the "Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) judge delivered a not-so Star Baker performance, and she told the story in a reel on Instagram today.

To prepare herself for the event, Leith said that she called Buckingham Palace to ask how the Queen took her tea, but the equerry would not disclose the information. "You'd think it was a state secret," she said. "He wouldn't tell me how the Queen drank her tea."

Giving Leith just a tidbit of guidance, the equerry told her how to serve the tea. He advised her to present it on a silver tray with a teapot, hot water, and slices of lemon. From there, he suggested that Leith ask the Queen directly how she would like her tea.