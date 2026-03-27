The Four Crucial Elements Of Good Coffee, According To Starbucks

How to brew a good cup of coffee is among the most hotly debated culinary questions in history. Whether you prefer the unique taste of diner coffee or intense, espresso-like brews, almost every coffee drinker has strong (and often contradictory) opinions on how best to prepare a cup of joe. Naturally, the world's largest coffee chain, Starbucks, has weighed in on the matter (by the way, here's what coffee experts honestly think of Starbucks).

While Starbucks is infamous for serving highly involved coffee beverages tricked out with annoyingly over-the-top customizations, its coffee-making advice is refreshingly simple. In a post on the Starbucks Coffee Blog, the company posits there are four fundamental elements that go into brewing good coffee: the proportion of coffee to water, the grind of the coffee, the water itself, and the freshness of the coffee beans. According to Starbucks, if you have control of these four elements, you can make a great cup of joe using almost any method or machine (or even without a coffee maker). That means you can feel free to pick the brewing method that works for your morning routine no matter what your friend who swears by a $4,000 espresso machine says.