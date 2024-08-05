Why Diner Coffee Tastes Different From Your Home Brew

Like most food or beverages, the longer coffee is left to sit, the more the taste changes. So when you order coffee from a diner, you may be sacrificing flavor in favor of that always-ready warm cup of coffee. The coffee grounds themselves are filled with various oils, acids, and molecules that are known as coffee solubles. These coffee solubles are responsible for the drink's flavor. If the process of making a cup of coffee isn't consistent from start to finish, all the way down to the water used to brew, the flavor could be different each time.

Advertisement

The best coffee brewing temperature to perfectly dissolve these coffee solubles for an enjoyable flavor profile is about 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, higher temperatures cause the oils in coffee solubles to oxidize faster and the acids to degrade. This means that when it isn't consumed in a timely manner, the lengthy exposure to high temperatures can lead to a bitter, burnt, or ... unique-tasting coffee that's difficult to enjoy.

Since keeping coffee piping hot and always ready to serve is part of the appeal for diners, high temperatures may be maintained for long periods. Depending on when you order your coffee, it may be poured into your mug from a brand-new pot with a pleasant, fresh taste, or a pot that's been sitting for quite some time, resulting in that slightly sour flavor.

Advertisement