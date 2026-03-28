Why You'll Almost Never Find Grade B Eggs At Your Local Grocery Store

Eggs are one of the most basic staple foods around the world, but despite their apparent simplicity, shopping for this protein-packed ingredient in the United States requires sorting through quite a few choices. You can opt for brown or white, jumbo or extra-large, cage-free or not, and vegetarian-fed or pasture-raised. However, one choice American egg shoppers don't typically get to make is between Grade A and Grade B eggs. The USDA labels eggs as one of three consumer grades: AA, A, and B. Most of us have probably purchased quite a few cartons of Grade A eggs, and maybe even a few Grade AA, but Grade B eggs are conspicuously absent from most grocery store shelves.

Grade AA eggs are the cream of the crop and are required to have a clean and unbroken shell, firm and clear white albumen (the egg white), and little or no defects in the yolk. Grade A eggs, which make up the majority of grocery store egg sales, must meet very similar standards to AA, but the whites may be slightly less firm. Grade B eggs, in contrast, can have abnormal shells with discolored areas, watery whites, and other visible defects. For this reason, Grade B eggs are rarely sold by the dozen at grocery stores. Instead, they're most often reserved for making liquid eggs (which are used by many fast food chains), frozen or dried egg products, or commercially-produced baked goods and other eggy processed foods.