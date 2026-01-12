15 Delicious Egg-Based Desserts From Around The World

Whether they're in a silky custard or a cloud-like cake, eggs quietly hold together some of the most beloved desserts on the planet. And when you've got a surplus? That's just one egg-cellent excuse to crack out the whisk. This list is a whirlwind tour across continents and cultures, where desserts take the stage, and the eggs are the main attraction. Think golden yolks transformed into luxurious creams, whipped whites rising to peak perfection, and more, all creating textures and flavors that earn insta-fans in all corners of the world.

From old-world classics to street-food favorites, and bakery icons in between, each of these global recipes relies on eggs as the mainstay to create dessert magic. So, whether you're staring down a fridge full of egg cartons, just looking for an excuse to bake something indulgent, or simply want to learn something new about global cuisine, you're in the right place. Get ready to whip it good and crack a few puns along the way. Let's travel the world together, discovering one glorious egg-based dessert treat at a time.