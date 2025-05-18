How To Turn Egg Yolks Into The Ultimate Flavor Bomb

To salt cure a dozen egg yolks, Lisa Steele says you'll need three cups of kosher salt and three cups of granulated sugar. First mix the salt and sugar together, then pour half of the mixture into a 9 x 13-inch pan (Steele recommends glass) to a depth of at least half an inch. Using a tablespoon, make 12 evenly-spaced depressions in the salt-sugar "sand" then add a raw yolk to each one. Don't make the mistake of cracking the eggs directly into the pan. Separate each egg first and reserve the whites in individual portions (a muffin pan will work for this). That way you can freeze them for later projects such baking a batch of pignoli cookies or making the molded dessert called hexenschnee (witches' snow).

Once the yolks are in place, bury them in the rest of the salt-sugar mixture then cover the pan with plastic wrap. Put the pan in the fridge and let it sit for one to five days, depending on how hard you want the finished product to be. When the time is up, remove the yolks from the pan and brush off as many salt crumbs as you can before soaking away the rest in a bowl of cool water. (You may need to rub them off with your fingers.) Once the yolks are clean, pat them dry with a paper towel, place them on a greased wire rack above a baking sheet, and cook them for two hours in an oven preheated to 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the yolks cool at room temperature, then stick them in the fridge.