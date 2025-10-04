Why You Never See Different Colored Eggs At The Grocery Store

Wander through the egg aisle at any supermarket in the United States and you'll mostly see one color: white. Maybe a few brown-shelled options appear, but that's it. Chickens can lay eggs ranging from pale blue to olive green to chocolate-brown, so why do grocery stores almost exclusively stock boring old white eggs? The answer lies in industrial farming, consumer expectations, and a streamlined supply system.

Most mass-market producers in the U.S. rely on a specific breed of chicken known as the white leghorn. These productive little hens lay white-shelled eggs almost daily and are quite fertile, making them the preferred chicken for large-scale egg operations. These birds are also relatively small and can handle both cold and heat. Factory farming is nothing if not efficient animal husbandry at a massive scale, and that's just what these hens do.

If you're wondering where the brown eggs come from, they're typically laid by larger, heavier breeds like Rhode Island reds or Plymouth Rocks, which eat more and produce fewer eggs than leghorns. In fact, that's why brown eggs often cost more. It's not because they're healthier and tastier than white eggs, but because they're more expensive to produce. And if you want blue, green, or speckled eggs, you're going to have to hunt for harder-to-find breeds that aren't always reliable with their egg duties because they're too busy being fabulous. In a system that prizes predictability and sameness, these fancy chickens are a no-go.