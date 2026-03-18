The Comforting Egg Dish Princess Diana Loved

As Chef Darren McGrady explains in a YouTube clip, the basic formula for eggs Suzette is simple and forgiving: slice the top off a baked potato, whip up a purée with the flesh, and then pipe the purée on the edge of the potato skin shell to make a sort of mashed potato crown. Bake until golden, and then fill the shell with sautéed spinach, a poached egg, and a spoonful of superlatively smooth hollandaise sauce. Garnish it with an herbaceous scattering of green onion, tarragon, or parsley, and enjoy.

One of the best things about eggs Suzette is that it can easily be adapted to any taste. If you're feeling indulgent, add some cheese and go heavy on the crispy bacon and hollandaise sauce. If you're looking for ways to sneakily eat more veggies, take advantage of the miraculous spinach shrinkage and toss in an entire bag of greens. Plus, you can easily adapt eggs Suzette to the ingredients you have on hand — swap the spinach for a different leafy green, replace the hollandaise with another mother sauce of French cooking, and top it with whatever herbs you've got wilting in the back of your fridge. Even if (like most of us) you don't have a personal palace chef to whip it up for you, this princess-approved egg dish is certainly worth a crack.