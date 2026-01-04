Princess Diana's Favorite Breakfast Has Since Become A Trendy Staple
In the early 1990s, Princess Diana visited a Swiss health clinic. When she returned to her home at Kensington Palace in London, she had a renewed sense of nutrition and health. She enthusiastically presented her chef, Darren McGrady, with a recipe she'd taken from the clinic and asked him to make it for her every morning. The dish was called Bircher muesli and is basically what we know today as overnight oats.
In a YouTube clip, McGrady explained that Diana's newly found go-to breakfast was decades ahead of its time, far before the dish's virality. McGrady made Diana's preferred version by soaking old fashioned oats in orange juice overnight. In the morning, he would combine the tender oats with Greek yogurt, raw honey, lemon juice, grated Honeycrisp apple, fresh blueberries, and walnuts. The result was a fiber-packed, lightly sweetened breakfast that was nutritious, fruity, crunchy, and filling.
Bircher muesli was named after the Swiss nutritionist, Dr. Maximilian Oskar Bircher-Benner, who invented the dish in the early 20th century. Although Dr. Bircher-Benner initially intended the muesli to be eaten as a starter dish (not necessarily as breakfast), the success of it helped position Switzerland as an idyllic and healthy destination, full of fresh air, sunshine, and nutritious raw food (though some foods should never be eaten raw).
Diana was eating overnight oats decades before they were trendy
Overnight oats may be the ultimate breakfast blank canvas. Princess Diana's version is a great recipe to start with, as it's easy to make and combines excellent flavor contrasts and textures. But you can easily make this dish every day of the year and never repeat a flavor profile. There are countless blogs, videos, and social media posts showcasing ways to spice up modern-day muesli.
The first step is choosing a soaking liquid. Diana liked her oats soaked in orange juice, but you can use plain water, milk, nut or other plant-based milks, and even decadent heavy cream (although the latter may turn the dish into something that better resembles dessert rather than breakfast). Once the oats have been properly soaked overnight, fold in some yogurt for creaminess. Greek yogurt and Icelandic skyr add protein, while flavored yogurt has an extra sweetness. Other ways to add a touch of sweetness include honey (which Diana preferred), fruit jams, or citrus curds.
To finish, stir in your favorite mix-ins. You can use just about any kind of fruit you desire, from classics (like berries and bananas) to more unexpected options (like figs, coconut, and dates). Cocoa powder, nut butters, various seeds, extracts, and spices can also be added in, creating a plethora of combinations. Whether you're making Princess Diana's classic Bircher muesli or peanut butter and chocolate overnight oats for a real party in your mouth, you really can't go wrong.