Princess Diana's Favorite Breakfast Has Since Become A Trendy Staple

In the early 1990s, Princess Diana visited a Swiss health clinic. When she returned to her home at Kensington Palace in London, she had a renewed sense of nutrition and health. She enthusiastically presented her chef, Darren McGrady, with a recipe she'd taken from the clinic and asked him to make it for her every morning. The dish was called Bircher muesli and is basically what we know today as overnight oats.

In a YouTube clip, McGrady explained that Diana's newly found go-to breakfast was decades ahead of its time, far before the dish's virality. McGrady made Diana's preferred version by soaking old fashioned oats in orange juice overnight. In the morning, he would combine the tender oats with Greek yogurt, raw honey, lemon juice, grated Honeycrisp apple, fresh blueberries, and walnuts. The result was a fiber-packed, lightly sweetened breakfast that was nutritious, fruity, crunchy, and filling.

Bircher muesli was named after the Swiss nutritionist, Dr. Maximilian Oskar Bircher-Benner, who invented the dish in the early 20th century. Although Dr. Bircher-Benner initially intended the muesli to be eaten as a starter dish (not necessarily as breakfast), the success of it helped position Switzerland as an idyllic and healthy destination, full of fresh air, sunshine, and nutritious raw food (though some foods should never be eaten raw).