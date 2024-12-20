The 2 Flavors Your Overnight Oats Need To Start Partying With
You're standing at your kitchen counter, jar in hand, assembling your overnight oats ingredients for tomorrow's breakfast (or mid-afternoon snack). You've already got the oats, milk, or yogurt of your choice and a handful of chia seeds for good measure. But as you stir the mixture, you can't help but wonder — what can make this creamy concoction a little more exciting?
Mixing in brown sugar, vanilla extract, fresh berries, or nuts are a few simple ways to elevate the dish, or if you're a pumpkin spice fanatic like myself, you'll love this pumpkin puree overnight oats recipe. But if pumpkin spice isn't your thing, chocolate and peanut butter are two pantry staples that provide the ultimate combo in numerous recipes and snacks, from the legendary Reese's chocolate peanut butter cup to a surprisingly delectable protein-packed chocolate peanut butter cottage cheese ice cream.
With that inspiration fresh in mind, there's no reason not to use chocolate and peanut butter to revolutionize your overnight oats, turning them into a treat so indulgent you'll forget it's actually good for you. The easiest option is to simply use your favorite brands of peanut butter and chocolate chips, but it isn't your only option.
Why chocolate and peanut butter are perfect for overnight oats
Overnight oats are a meal-prepper's dream. They're adaptable, affordable, and take all of five minutes to throw together. But let's be real — plain oats can get boring fast. When you add a peanut chocolate fusion to the mix, you transform your average oats into a well-rounded confection.
Chocolate adds a rich, sweet depth to your oats without overwhelming them (use unsweetened cocoa powder for a bittersweet vibe, or sprinkle in dark chocolate chips for a little decadence). The best part? Cocoa is packed with antioxidants that support heart health and fight inflammation. The creamy, nutty counterpart to chocolate, peanut butter brings protein, healthy fats, fiber, and a luscious texture that makes every bite feel more inviting. Plus, it's loaded with nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium, which keep your body happy. Together, these flavors create a magical balance of sweet and savory while adding a satisfying dose of energy to your day.
For the best of both worlds (and one less ingredient for your preparation process), use a nutty chocolate spread of your choice. You can never go wrong with using Nutella, but for a more health-conscious approach, consider using Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut and Almond Butter or PB2's Powdered Chocolate Peanut Butter for some extra protein.
How to meal-prep chocolate and peanut butter overnight oats
Overnight oats are as easy as 1-2-3: mix, chill, and enjoy. And with this chocolate and peanut butter twist, you'll want to make enough for the whole week. In a mason jar or container, start off by combining ½ cup of rolled oats with ¾ cup of your choice of milk. Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds for extra fiber and texture.
Then add the stars of the show: 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder or chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter (or 1 heaping tablespoon of peanut-chocolate protein powder). If you're using a peanut-chocolate spread, you'll want to lay out one tablespoon of the blend on the bottom of your jar before mixing in your other ingredients for an aesthetically pleasing look with a delicious kick. For an optional touch of extra sweetness, toss in 1 to 2 teaspoons of maple syrup, honey, or agave. Then sprinkle in a pinch of sea salt and a dash of vanilla extract to tie all the flavors together.
Once you've combined all your preferred ingredients, seal your jar shut and refrigerate overnight. When you're ready to eat, feel free to take things up a notch by garnishing with a handful of chopped peanuts or pecans, a drizzle of additional peanut butter or melted chocolate, or fresh fruit like banana or raspberries.