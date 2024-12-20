The 2 Flavors Your Overnight Oats Need To Start Partying With

You're standing at your kitchen counter, jar in hand, assembling your overnight oats ingredients for tomorrow's breakfast (or mid-afternoon snack). You've already got the oats, milk, or yogurt of your choice and a handful of chia seeds for good measure. But as you stir the mixture, you can't help but wonder — what can make this creamy concoction a little more exciting?

Mixing in brown sugar, vanilla extract, fresh berries, or nuts are a few simple ways to elevate the dish, or if you're a pumpkin spice fanatic like myself, you'll love this pumpkin puree overnight oats recipe. But if pumpkin spice isn't your thing, chocolate and peanut butter are two pantry staples that provide the ultimate combo in numerous recipes and snacks, from the legendary Reese's chocolate peanut butter cup to a surprisingly delectable protein-packed chocolate peanut butter cottage cheese ice cream.

With that inspiration fresh in mind, there's no reason not to use chocolate and peanut butter to revolutionize your overnight oats, turning them into a treat so indulgent you'll forget it's actually good for you. The easiest option is to simply use your favorite brands of peanut butter and chocolate chips, but it isn't your only option.