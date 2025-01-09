Mary Berry's Hollandaise Sauce Secret Isn't An Ingredient At All

When it comes to culinary royalty, few names carry as much weight as Mary Berry, a culinary icon whose name has become synonymous with British cooking excellence. Known for her poised presence on "The Great British Bake Off" and her extensive career as a cookbook author and television chef, Berry is a trusted source for foolproof recipes that make you feel like a kitchen genius. Whether you're tackling classic British scones (which are different to biscuits) or mastering an elegant dinner party dish, her guidance always delivers.

While even seasoned cooks might struggle with one famously tricky element of brunch — homemade hollandaise sauce — Mary Berry uses a clever trick that demystifies this sauce entirely. It's a straightforward technique that ensures flawless hollandaise, with no special gadgets required. Berry's secret isn't some hard-to-find ingredient or complicated technique — it's a simple kitchen tool that ensures perfection every time: a hand whisk (and some arm strength).

Hollandaise is one of the five mother sauces in French cuisine. A rich and silky emulsion made from butter, egg yolks, and a touch of lemon juice revered for its velvety texture and tangy richness, its buttery flavor elevates classics like eggs Benedict, steamed asparagus, and roasted fish. However, it has a reputation for being a culinary challenge, or how I like to call it "finicky" with a tendency to split or curdle if not handled just right. But unlike a food processor or immersion blender, Berry's hand whisk tip guarantees a light, pourable texture that's not too thick.