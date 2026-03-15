The Oldest Mexican Restaurant In San Antonio Has Served Presidents And Old-School Stars
There's no shortage of incredible Mexican restaurants across the United States, but in Southern Texas, a San Antonio institution with nearly a century of star-studded (and flavor-packed) history stands out from the crowd. La Fonda on Main opened its doors in a charmingly converted Spanish Revival house on San Antonio's North Main Street in 1932. The high-end spot continues serving fresh and elegant Tex-Mex and Mexican plates to this day, earning it the title of the oldest operating Mexican restaurant in the Alamo City.
The cozy atmosphere, top-notch hospitality, and (most importantly) delectable cuisine made La Fonda a must-visit spot for celebrities from Washington, D.C. to Hollywood throughout the 20th century. La Fonda's long list of high-profile historical guests includes the likes of John Wayne, Franklin Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson (who stuck to his Texas roots when serving guests). The restaurant's star power hasn't faded in recent years, with customers including Bernie Sanders, Tommy Lee Jones, and the Miami Heat.
What makes La Fonda on Main so special?
La Fonda on Main was founded by two Texan sisters, Nannie Randall and Virginia Berry, in 1932, when San Antonio was the second biggest city in Texas. Naturally, the high-end Mexican restaurant has evolved quite a bit in its over nine decades of history, but a few things have remained consistent: the elegant ambiance, familiar service, and fresh, flavorful food, which keeps celebrities (and regular folk) coming back for more. Modern customers can enjoy a wide range of tastefully crafted Tex-Mex staples, from cheesy enchilada platters to oak-grilled prime beef fajitas (which were invented in Texas). In addition to the Tex-Mex classics, the restaurant has started serving more regional Mexican cuisine in recent years, such as ensalada de nopales and house-made huitlacoche empanadas.
La Fonda on Main is particularly renowned for its stellar enchilada selection, which includes 10 flavor-packed varieties filled with everything from lobster tail to sweet potato. While takeout is available (as legend has it, the Miami Heat picks up a takeout order whenever they're in town playing the San Antonio Spurs), you'll want to dine in if possible, because La Fonda's on Main boasts a cozy interior complete with charming tiles and colorful murals, and a gorgeous tree-lined patio ideal for sipping a margarita or refreshing non-alcoholic Mexican drink. Whether you're a Hollywood star, political bigwig, elite athlete, or just enjoy a great Mexican meal, La Fonda on Main offers a glamorously tasty bite of San Antonio history.