La Fonda on Main was founded by two Texan sisters, Nannie Randall and Virginia Berry, in 1932, when San Antonio was the second biggest city in Texas. Naturally, the high-end Mexican restaurant has evolved quite a bit in its over nine decades of history, but a few things have remained consistent: the elegant ambiance, familiar service, and fresh, flavorful food, which keeps celebrities (and regular folk) coming back for more. Modern customers can enjoy a wide range of tastefully crafted Tex-Mex staples, from cheesy enchilada platters to oak-grilled prime beef fajitas (which were invented in Texas). In addition to the Tex-Mex classics, the restaurant has started serving more regional Mexican cuisine in recent years, such as ensalada de nopales and house-made huitlacoche empanadas.

La Fonda on Main is particularly renowned for its stellar enchilada selection, which includes 10 flavor-packed varieties filled with everything from lobster tail to sweet potato. While takeout is available (as legend has it, the Miami Heat picks up a takeout order whenever they're in town playing the San Antonio Spurs), you'll want to dine in if possible, because La Fonda's on Main boasts a cozy interior complete with charming tiles and colorful murals, and a gorgeous tree-lined patio ideal for sipping a margarita or refreshing non-alcoholic Mexican drink. Whether you're a Hollywood star, political bigwig, elite athlete, or just enjoy a great Mexican meal, La Fonda on Main offers a glamorously tasty bite of San Antonio history.