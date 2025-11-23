The Absolute Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
When done right, there's magic in Mexican food. The best examples celebrate bold flavors, and nod to a rich culinary heritage. Key ingredients like chiles, and chorizo bring the heat, while warming our hearts like only primo comfort food can. Chefs and abuelas alike keep their cultural traditions alive, turning the must-try staples of Mexican cuisine into cherished works of oh-so-edible art, and they're doing it in every part of the country. Grab your sombrero, and buckle your seatbelt, because we're heading out on the ultimate road trip, and stopping at the best Mexican eatery in every state. (Don't worry, we'll avoid all the telltale signs of a bad Mexican restaurant along the way.)

We've searched high and low for the absolute best Mexican restaurant in every state. Some spots pride themselves on authenticity, sticking to timeless traditions, while others innovative, crafting modern recipes with a wild twist. But one thing remains true about them all: Each establishment on this list captures the unmistakable spirit of its homeland — vibrant, soulful, and a little spicy. So, bring your appetite, and prepare to feast, because this cross-country culinary adventure is about to get muy delicioso. And be sure to stay till the end, because we'll be spilling the refried beans on our secret recipe for picking each winner.

Alabama: El Barrio

overhead shot of deconstructed fish tacos from El Barrio El Barrio Restaurante / Facebook

Follow the scent of ancho chiles through Birmingham, and you'll find the original location of El Barrio. This neighborhood hotspot (the name literally translates to "the neighborhood") brings Mexican-inspired cuisine to the American South via locally and seasonally sourced ingredients. The plantain nachos, which swap tortilla chips for plantain ribbons loaded with roasted pork, and lime crema, are a statewide legend, and don't skip the chicken mole.

elbarriobirmingham.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Salsa Oaxaqueña

3 meat tacos from Salsas Oaxaqueña on paper wrapper Salsas Oaxaqueñas / Facebook

Salsa Oaxaqueña transports diners from the icy streets of Anchorage to the sunbaked valleys of Oaxaca, defying latitudinal limitations with every batch of handmade tortillas (the ultimate green flag at any Mexican restaurant.) From there, the family-run kitchen crafts incredible enchiladas de mole, tacos, and more. Locals rave about the made-to-order guacamole, and tamales steamed in banana leaves.

salsaoaxaquena.com

(907) 865-5375

3505 Spenard Rd., Ste. B. Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: Miel De Agave

Miel De Agave's interior dining room with neon lit sign mieldeagavephoenix / Instagram

Primo Mexican food is creating buzz in Arizona thanks to Miel De Agave. Its two locations are sleek, modern, and serving elevated takes on authentic Mexican flavors, expertly walking the line between timeless tradition, and bold innovation. Start your day with chilaquiles or tamales, and end it with birria, mezcal, and live music.

lamieldeagave.com

Multiple locations

Arkansas: Cafe Kahlo

overhead shot of nachos from Cafe Kahlo Cafe Kahlo / Facebook

Cafe Kahlo paints with flavor like Frida did with paint: in bold, colorful strokes of genius. The cozy cafe honoring the famous Mexican artist serves a brunch inspired by its namesake icon, with dishes like chilaquiles with chorizo, and a burger topped with a fried egg, and jalapeño aioli. Level up by sipping a chocolate cold foam cold brew between bites.

instagram.com/cafekahlo919

(501) 701-4240

919 Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71901

California: Carnitas El Momo

a tray of 3 tacos held over a pot of carnitas cooking Carnitas El Momo Boyle Heights / Facebook

At Carnitas El Momo, the Acosta family turns pork into poetry. Their legendary recipe hails from Salamanca, and sizzles under the watchful eye of the founder's youngest son. Order your carnitas as tacos, a torta, a quesadilla, mulitas, or by the pound. Chase it with a heavenly horchata, and you'll understand why lines here often wrap around the block.

carnitaselmomo.com

(323) 627-8540

1470 Monterey Pass Rd., Monterey Park, CA 91754

Colorado: El Sabor De Mi Tierra

El Sabor De Mi Tierra exterior El Sabor De Mi Tierra

Hidden in a humble Lakewood strip mall is El Sabor De Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant specializing in gorditas — but not the kind you'll find at a drive-thru. These are hand-pressed, puffed, and stuffed with chicharron that's been simmered in green chile until tender. (Taco Bell could never.) Locals line up, and wait times are worth every minute.

elsabordemitierra.net

(720) 253-9658

1395 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80232

Connecticut: Frida

2 tamales on a table surrounded by sauce and sliced citrus FRIDA WH / Facebook

Colombian-born Sandy Sanchez was inspired by her Mexican husband, Juan, to open Frida in West Hartford. She's since built a space that celebrates the couple's blended culture with a menu that features both tacos, and empanadas with chicken, beef, or cheese. Each dish here is filled with flavor, and mucho corazon.

fridarestaurantwh.com

(860) 310-2179

1150 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110

Delaware: Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

Del Pez Wilmington exterior Del Pez Wilmington / Facebook

Acclaimed chef Javier Acuna has sparked a culinary revolution in Delaware, where you'll find two of three Del Pez Mexican Gastropub locations. (The third is in Pennsylvania.) Here, Acuna is redefining Latin dining with artful plating, grande flavors, and fearless fusions. Among the must-try menu items are octopus guacamole, a crab quesadilla, a variety of tacos, and a vegetarian Mexicali lasagna.

delpezmexicanpub.com

Multiple locations

Florida: Don Sombrero

Don Sombrero Restaurant interior colorful dining room Don Sombrero Restaurant / Facebook

Bienvenidos to Don Sombrero, where Miami Beach style enhances an inspired menu straight from the heart of Mexico. While neon lights flicker over tasty tacos, and tequila flights, each bite bursts with refreshing flavors like forkfuls of tropical sunshine. From the hand-crafted food to the frosty margaritas, every night at Don Sombrero feels like a fiesta.

donsombreromiamibeach.com

(305) 990-5247

808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Georgia: Chicheria Mexican Kitchen

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen exterior Chicheria Mexican Kitchen / Facebook

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen is bringing Baja's coastal magic to the heart of Atlanta, and guests are eating it up. Crafted with talent by Executive Chef Joey Vazquezhas, the menu here is 100% gluten-free. On it you'll find ceviche, lamb tacos, and a birria quesadillas in handmade blue corn tortillas that packs pure bliss into each bite.

chicheriamx.com

(404) 343-0134

202 Chattahoochee Row, Ste C. Atlanta, GA 30318

Hawaii: Straight Outta Husk

Straight Outta Husk exterior straightouttahusk / Instagram

At Oahu's Straight Outta Husk, husband and wife team, Marhen and Sam Luevano, serve Mexican amor with aloha. What began as a side hustle selling tamales to help the local community has grown into a beloved brick-and-mortar business. Baja-style tacos keep customers coming back for more, but don't sleep on the tamale of the day, which is always a surprise, and always a hit.

straightouttahusk.com

(808) 765-1990

98-020 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea, HI 96701

Idaho: Mr. George Tacos

overhead shot of plates of food from Mr George including tacos, a burrito, and a torta Mr George Tacos / Facebook

From mouthwatering tacos to primo pupusas, every bite at Mr. George Tacos in Boise tastes straight out of Mexico City. Locals are fans of the fresh salsa, the hearty portions, and the friendly, patient staff. The tacos, tortas, and pupusas (a nod to Salvadoran neighbors) are crafted with care, and sure to win over any skeptic.

mrgeorgetacos.com

(208) 863 2542

6910 Fairview Ave., Boise, ID 83704

Illinois: Tepalcates

close-up of a torta cut in half and stacked to show a filling of meat, red onion, and avocado Tepalcates Restaurant / Facebook

Tepalcates in Chicago's Roscoe Village is a cozy BYOB gem that serves tasty tortas, beautiful shrimp tacos, an array of sauces, and broths delicious enough to drink by the cup. The friendly owner can often be seen greeting each guest personally, and the house-made horchata alone makes this place worth a stop. It's no wonder why Tepalcates consistently gets rave reviews.

facebook.com/Tepalcates-Restaurant

(773) 237-6638

5131 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60639 

Indiana: Tlaolli

overhead shot of a table full of plated dishes from Tlaolli, including tacos and an open-faced torta Tlaolli / Facebook

Named for the Aztec word for corn, Tlaolli serves healthful, heart-filled Mexican fare with a twist: no lard, all love. Chef Carlos Hutchinson, who grew up in Monterrey, started Tlaolli as a tiny carry-out shop. It's since grown to offer a charming garden patio, and a vegan birria so special, Guy Fieri called it good enough to be the only item on the menu. 

tlaolli.org

(317) 410-9507

2830 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201

Iowa: Flame the Taqueria

overhead shot of a table full of tacos, loaded fries, and other Mexican dishes from Flame the Taqueria Flame the Taqueria / Facebook

Flame the Taqueria proves that the Hawkeye State can bring the heat. This family-run gem serves flavorful Mexican food meant to bring people together. Particularly mouthwatering are its mango shrimp tacos, wherein sweet meets spicy to create an unforgettable mouthful of tropical-inspired perfection. It's no wonder why locals keep coming back for mas.

flametaqueriadsm.com

(515)-723-8934

5765 Merle Hay Rd., Ste 9. Johnston, IA 50131

Kansas: Jorge's Cantina & Mexican Restaurant

a colorful blended margarita with a hand holding the Jorge's menu behind it Jorge's Cantina & Mexican Restaurant / Facebook

Jorge Rodriguez built his Topeka hotspot on two core foundations: community, and flavorful food. That much is clear the minute you take your first bite. On the menu are a stellar pollo Acapulco, a guacamole Mexicano that's freshly smashed with jalapeño and lime, and margaritas that make mouths water. You could say this spot is spirited, indeed.

jorgescantinatopeka.com

(785) 286-7706

837 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66606

Kentucky: Taco Choza

Taco Choza exterior TACO CHOZA 502 / Facebook

Louisville's Taco Choza is a little cantina that keeps locals coming back. It's got fast-casual vibes but serious flavor cred, thanks to its Baja fish tacos, smoky barbacoa, and the aptly named Crazy Cheese Taco that crunches with every bite. While here, load up on Mexican street fries, or go with a big burrito, then cool off with a margarita that'll make you go mmmm.

tacochoza.com

(502)-409-5080

3922 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40207

Louisiana: Aguasanta

an overhead shot of a beautifully composed octopus dish at Aguasanta Aguasanta NOLA / Facebook

Leave it to New Orleans to give Mexican food a jazzy remix that totally works. At Aguasanta, Chef Luis Nava fuses Mexican, French, and Italian flavors into a mouthwatering, rule-breaking menu of birria-style lamb shank, La Tia dumplings in mole, and charred octopus glazed in adobo. Each bite sings a culinary love song to Mexico, and beyond, while the cocktails hit all the right notes.

aguasantanola.com

(504)-381-5625

8312 Oak St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Maine: Terlingua

Terlingua's dining room bathed in natural light beneath a yellow ceiling Terlingua / Facebook

Among the best restaurants in Portland is Terlingua, where Texas-style BBQ meets Mexican inspiration. Each visit promises a new selection of small-batch menu items like freshly smoked brisket, ribs, and ginger-scallion sausages. Order a BBQ Board, let the cornbread with honey butter melt in your mouth, and keep your eye out for Terlingua Outpost, the restaurant's eagerly anticipated grab-and-go spot.

terlingua.me

(207) 230-6327

40 Washington Ave., Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Jazmin Cuisine

Jazmin Cuisine assorted Mexican dishes on styrofoam plates on a tray kingfidelg / Instagram

Gaithersburg locals swear that Jazmin Cuisine beats Chipotle by a mile, and at better prices. The family-run, no-frills establishment is where burritos are prepared with fresh ingredients; quesadillas ooze both cheese, and comfort energy; and brunch features outrageous winners like a French toast breakfast bagel sammie. It's worth checking out any time of day.

jazmincuisine.com

(301) 208.1444

7601-F Airpark Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Massachusetts: Pátzcuaro Taqueria & Bar

Pátzcuaro Taqueria & Bar tacos and assorted salsas patzcuaro.newton / Instagram

Pátzcuaro is a family-owned taqueria where the vibe is so welcoming, you'll swear you've stepped into someone's home in Michoacan. Chef and owner Avelina Saavedra learned to make magic in her father's taqueria, and every taco, tostada, and flauta reflects this impeccable, and authentic tutelage. Visitors can eagerly expect tasty chips, perfectly mixed margaritas, and a birria consommé that has reviewers raving.

instagram.com/patzcuaro.newton

(857) 297-2079

398 Watertown St., Newton, Massachusetts 02458

Michigan: Vecino

The bar at Vecino, featuring open shelving and breeze blocks vecinodetroit / Instagram

Vecino is a stylish Midtown hotspot known for its open-hearth cooking, elevated menu, and artful plating. It's an upscale departure from street food, where the creative acumen of the chef shines, cocktails come correct, and dishes like tuna tostada, and duck enchiladas make you want to return for more. And did we mention, it also houses one of the city's most impressive agave bars? 

vecinodetroit.com

(313) 500-1615

4100 3rd Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Minnesota: Colita

Colita's interior bar and dining area, an industrial and elegant space with a living plant wall colitarestaurant / Instagram

Miracle workers in Minneapolis have managed a full-blown Mexican dream, and a totally gluten-free kitchen. Colita brings the heat to Minnesota, led by Oaxacan inspiration in creating its inventive plates. Dishes like tempura shrimp tacos, and stacked cacio e pepe tostadas make beautiful use of house-ground corn, and the cocktail menu is impressive. And for dessert, you'll want to try the churros.

colitampls.com

(612) 886-1606

5400 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55419

Mississippi: El Chilango

close up of a stacked seafood dish at El Chilango, dining room in the background elchilango.gulfport / Instagram

El Chilango serves seriously impressive Mexico City street food. Think: homemade tortillas, flavorful beans, authentic flautas, and unique creations like birria ramen. Deciding what to order may be tough, but it's all epic, so you'll win no matter what. You might even spot a celebrity, as members of Hollywood royalty (looking at you, John Travolta) have been known to dine here. Save room for churros.

elchilangoms.com

(228) 206-7108

1116 Cowan Rd., Ste. K. Gulfport, MS 39507

Missouri: Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas

Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas tacos Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas / Facebook

Among St. Louis' most beloved neighborhood hangouts is Arzola's, a Tex-Mex legacy where fajitas (including locally famous steak fajitas, and vegetarian sweet potato fajitas) sizzle, queso is craved, and margaritas flow. Meet some friends at the bar, order the Fancypants Nachos to start, and bask in the warm hospitality.

eatarzolas.com

(314) 226-9672

2730 McNair Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118

Montana: Wisdom Authentic Mexican Barbacoa Tacos, etc.

Wisdom Authentic Mexican Barbacoa Tacos, etc. Interior dining room Radd Icenoggle / Facebook

You may not easily find this tiny garage-turned-taco-haven near Big Hole Valley, Montana, but making the effort will be well worth it. Its name is Wisdom Authentic Mexican Barbacoa Tacos, etc., and it is known for serving astonishingly authentic Mexican food. The barbacoa is the bee's knees, and travelers lucky enough to try it often proclaim it among the best Mexican meals they've had.

(No website)

(714) 204-5617

103 Pine St., Wisdom, MT 59761

Nebraska: Tacos Los Hermanos

Tacos Los Hermanos assorted mexican platter tacosloshermanosne / Instagram

Tacos Los Hermanos serves sizzling meats, freshly chopped toppings, and portions so generous, the birria burrito could feed two or three, if you were willing to share (but you won't be.) The salsa bar is a veritable fiesta of choices, and the aguas frescas are refreshing, and delicious. Locals say this is the best Mexican food in the entire state, and social media buzz agrees.

tacos-loshermanos.com

Multiple locations

Nevada: Ta'Chingón Flavors of Mexico

Ta'Chingón Flavors of Mexico assorted Mexican dishes tachingonlv / Instagram

Just west of the Strip lies Ta'Chingón, a Mexican restaurant whose fresh tortillas, and warm hospitality are better than any jackpot prize. Owned by the Andrade family, this place has a menu that blends traditional flavors with modern flair. It's got loaded Baja fish tacos, dreamy guacamole, and a flan with many fans. Regulars rave about the freshness of the homemade salsas.

tachingonlv.com

(702) 375-7461

9360 W. Flamingo Rd., Ste. 101. Las Vegas, NV 89147

New Hampshire: Raíces Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Raíces Authentic Mexican Cuisine interior bar raicesmex.nh / Instagram

Raíces is located in a hidden hacienda tucked inside a Manchester strip mall. To find it, follow the scent of slow-simmered mole, and fresh-pressed tortillas. Here, the generational recipes of matriarch, Margarita Trejo, are brought to life by Alma Gabriela Trejo, whose passion boldly presents itself on every plate, from tableside guac, to the aforementioned mole that stews for hours.

raicesnh.com

(603) 932-2770

2626 Brown Ave., Manchester, NH 03103

New Jersey: Meximodo

Meximodo interior dining room and bar Meximodo / Facebook

Just when you think New Jersey can't surprise you, Meximodo shows up with its fiesta of flavors, creatively crafted cocktails, and neon energy. Born from a dad's mission to create a restaurant his daughters could actually enjoy, Meximodo fits the bill. Order the queso fundido, signature guac, or delightful flan. While you're at it, sip through an agave flight of samples from over 1,000 tequilas, and soak up the Central Jersey vibes.

meximodo.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Miches

Miches assorted Mexican dishes and drinks on a table michesabq / Instagram

Attention, Albuquerque: If you are a fan of ceviche, we have excellent news. Miches is a lively locale made legendary by its vibrant menu, which includes an entire section dedicated to fresh ceviche. Pick one, and pair it with the Botanazo, a tamarind michelada crowned with even more ceviche nachos. The tortas here are huge, the avocado game is on point, and the staff is said to treat guests like familia.

michesabq.com

(505) 407-2058

3925 Las Estancias Way S.W., Albuquerque, NM 87121

New York: Amor Loco

Chips, guacamole, and Mexican cocktails on the colorful, tiled table of Amor Loco Amor loco / Facebook

Amor Loco's vibe is extra, and we are not mad at it. The Mexican marvel's got a bit of Broadway flair that fills its interior with electric color, and energy, and the food is equally attention grabbing. Think: birria tacos, loaded nachos, chimichangas, and guacamole that critics swear is the best in NYC. Cocktails arrive like little works of art, and some nights even offer live burlesque shows.

amorloconyc.com

(917) 261-5650

134 W 46th St., New York, NY 10036

North Carolina: Xolos Tacos + Tlayudas

The interior of Xolos Tacos + Tlayudas with food and drink on the table xolos.tacos.tlayudas / Instagram

In Chapel Hill, Xolos shines like a rainbow-colored Oaxacan jewel, as the family-run nook turns ancestral recipes into unforgettable, edible treasures. The menu is a proverbial playground of flavor, featuring tasty tlayudas, fried avocados, corn ribs, and oh-so-fresh salsa. The patio is kid-friendly, and the atmosphere hums with hospitality. Don't skip the avocado ice cream.

eatxolos.com

(984) 310-8892

300 Market St., #124. Chapel Hill, NC 27516

North Dakota: Taco Revolution

A casual plate of nachos next to a pile of lime wedges at Taco Revolution Taco Revolution Horace / Facebook

Once a food truck, Taco Revolution is now firmly planted in Horace, North Dakota, where the Gutierrez family serves mouthwatering Mexican, and Colombian cuisine. Upon entering, you are instantly greeted with the scent of birria, and aromatic empanadas. This place is indeed a revolution of flavors, with burritos stuffed to the brim, and birria tacos ready to dunk into a killer consommé.

tacorevolutionnd.com

(701) 612-0981

560 1st St. E., Horace, ND 58047

Ohio: Masa Mexican Grill

Masa Mexican Grill interior before opening masamexicangrill / Instagram

Masa Mexican Grill pays homage to corn with handmade masa tortillas. Soft, fragrant, and full of toasted corn flavor, these anchor everything here. Diners are invited to mix and match tacos with barbacoa, chicken tinga, steak, or a vegan filling of black beans and corn. Quesadillas are stuffed with bean paste and queso fresco, while burritos come loaded with fresh flavors, and every dish feels authentic.

masamexicangrill.com

(No phone number)

212 Kelton Ave., Columbus, OH 43205

Oklahoma: Taco Empire

Taco Empire mexican dishes on wooden cutting board with fresh limes Taco Empire OKC / Facebook

From food truck to brick-and-mortar restaurant, Taco Empire has become a staple of Oklahoma City, thanks to its handmade tortillas, quesabirria, and excellent lunch specials. The family behind the business pours heart into every burrito, taco, and torta, while the bar shakes up margaritas, and signature cocktails on cue. Yeah, this place lives up to its social media hype.

tacoempireokc.com

(405) 506-0635

7000 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Oregon: Plaza Coyoacan

Plaza Coyoacan assorted Mexican dishes aerial view Plaza Coyoacan / Facebook

At Plaza Coyoacan, Portland diners get a delicious glimpse into one of Mexico City's most historic neighborhoods. Ricardo Lopez Ortega, and Leticia Bonilla Madrigal built this restaurant to honor their hometown, where slow-cooked mole (a complicated Mexican dish not worth making at home) is a staple. Every menu item is worthy of a mention, but standouts include the tender meats, and fresh salsas.

coyoacanpdx.com

(503) 236-1100

3433 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Pennsylvania: El Mictlan Restaurant

Close-up of a plate of three Asian-inspired tuna tacos at El Mictlan El Mictlan / Facebook

South Philly's El Mictlan is a family-run gem serving authentic West Coast Mexican flavors, and some of the city's favorite tacos. The crispy, cheesy quesabirria tacos drenched in consommé bring diners in droves, and the guacamole is a mashed-up masterpiece packed with charred serrano peppers, and perfect amounts of garlic, and lime.

elmictlanrestaurantpa.com

(267) 876-7012

2053 S. Beechwood St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Rhode Island: Maiz

The elegant interior bar of Maiz Maiz / Facebook

Maiz is Rhode Island's tiny but mighty ode to authentic Mexican cuisine, with two locations serving handmade tortillas, birria, and tostadas cooked with care. Diners indulge in street corn that'll make you come back for seconds, refreshing aguas frescas, and nachos with the kind of crunch you can hear. Tacos are packed with tender meats, salsa is made from scratch, and portions are generous.

hellocalaveras.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Maya del Sol Kitchen

Tacos from South Carolina's Maya del Sol Kitchen Maya Del Sol Kitchen / Facebook

Maya del Sol Kitchen is easily our pick for South Carolina's best Mexican dining experience, thanks to Chef Raul Sanchez's constantly evolving, globally inspired menu. Patrons praise how every visit is impressive, whether it's for the acclaimed five-course Chef's Table dinner, featuring a rotating menu built on seasonal ingredients, or the sublime Saturday brunch. Guests deem this place phenomenal, and the restaurant's high demand proves it.

raulsmayadelsol.com

(843) 225-2390

1813 Reynolds Ave., Ste. B. North Charleston, SC

South Dakota: Ma Cualli

A table full of Mexican dishes from Ma Cualli Ma Cualli / Facebook

Rapid City's Ma Cualli serves generations of family recipes to delighted patrons, all with a generous side of deep ancestral pride. After traveling through California, New Mexico, Colorado, and North Dakota, the Solorio–Nunez family found their forever home in the Black Hills. From handmade tortillas to insanely fresh salsas, tableside guacamole to mouthwatering mole, the Mexican food at Ma Cualli is the best for miles, and miles.

ma-cualli.com

(605) 503-7606

4831 5th St., Ste. 101. Rapid City, SD 57701

Tennessee: Fonda on 12th

Fonda on 12th exterior fonda_12_south / Instagram

Helmed by a celebrated chef, Roberto Santibanez, Fonda on 12th serves an exciting fusion of ancestry, and artistry. Let your mouth water as you peruse the menu of rotisserie chicken, grilled lamb chops, and sparkling seafood selections. Named one of the best new restaurants in the entire country by Yelp, this is where locals obsess over taco boards, made-to-order guac, margaritas, and cocktails.

fondanashville.com

(615) 800-4899

2316 12th Ave. S., Nashville, Tennessee 37204

Texas: Uno Mas Tex Mex

Platse of Uno Mas Tex Mex tacos, beans, and rice ready to be delivered to tables unomastexmex / Instagram

In the heart of Dallas, Uno Mas Tex Mex is a family-owned restaurant making bold, cheesy creations from scratch. Plates come piled with delicious enchiladas, big burritos, and tasty shrimp tacos that will make you return again, and again. Margaritas make the meal, the patio boasts downtown views, and every bite is a celebration. Locals rank it among Dallas' top Tex Mex destinations, and for good reason.

unomastexmex.com

(214) 800-4572

1525 Main St., Dallas, TX 75201

Utah: Chunga's

Chungas exterior with a rainbow arching over the parking lot Chungas / Facebook

It's worth stopping at one of the two Chunga's locations in Salt Lake City for many reasons, but if we could only choose one, it would have to be the tacos al pastor. This menu selection is an expertly marinated, slightly sweet, pineapple-kissed masterpiece. Locals call the Mexican fare here the best in the state, and once you try the enchiladas, burritos, or the gloriously messy alambre, chances are, you'll see (and taste) why.

chungasslc.com

Multiple locations

Vermont: The Avocado Pit

Close up of a burrito from The Avocado Pit, cut in half to show fillings The Avocado Pit - Stowe / Facebook

If you're looking for the fresh, customizable convenience of Chipotle in Stowe, head to The Avocado Pit for something way better. With quality ingredients, and flavors that punch above their price point, this build-your-own burrito joint delivers. The queso is a favorite, and while filling up on chips is generally something to avoid doing at a Mexican restaurant, the ones here are crispy perfection. (Go ahead, we'll never tell.)

stowe.avocadopit.com

(802) 760-6741

112 Main St., Stowe, VT 05672

Virginia: Lolita's

The interior bar of Lolita's, featuring a pink tile wall and shelves of pottery lolitasrva / Instagram

Lolita's is a tribute to the Mexican women who built, preserved, and passed down generations of culinary tradition. In this modern, stylish space, first-generation Mexican-American owners serve cherished recipes for mezcal margaritas, ceviche, and tacos. With its chic vibe, bold flavor profiles, and passionate cultural pride, Lolita's is a fiesta of Mexican history told through a colorful, feminist lens.

lolitasrichmond.com

(804) 447-6015

2929 W. Cary St., Richmond, VA 23221

Washington: La Chingona Mexican Cuisine

La Chingona Mexican Cuisine exterior La Chingona Mexican Cuisine / Facebook

La Chingona (or "bada** woman") lives up to its name with scratch-made Mexico City dishes, and street tacos that kick butt. Here, Sandra and Edgar Fauvet serve sass with a side of Baja fish tacos that will blow your mind. Add bites of birria, burritos, and enchiladas made from family recipes, and the deal is sealed.

lachingonataqueria.com

Multiple locations

West Virginia: Los Amigos

Los Amigos interior bar featuring a giant margarita with a corona in it Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant / Facebook

Charleston's Los Amigos is one of the city's highest-rated Mexican restaurants, thanks to its popular burrito bowls, burritos, enchiladas, and margaritas. Guests praise the flavor-packed meats, the warm service, and the generous portions. While amassing crowds of regulars, and glowing reviews, this restaurant has become a go-to for Mexican comfort food.

lamexicanrestaurant.com

(304) 205-6353

2911 7th St., Charleston, WV 25387

Wisconsin: The Taqueria

The Taqueria - Bellevue exterior The Taqueria - Bellevue / Facebook

At both its Green Bay, and Oshkosh locations, The Taqueria delivers bold, fresh, and authentic Mexican street food. Stars here include the ceviche, raw oysters, loaded shrimp cocktails, and quesabirria. The margaritas are also a spirited addition to any meal. The family behind this business has been in the restaurant world for many years, and it shows.

greenbaytacos.com

Multiple locations

Wyoming: La Herradura

La Herradura Mexican Restaurant interior dining area La Herradura Mexican Restaurant / Facebook

Founded in 2019, La Herradura serves enchiladas, tacos, mole, carne asada, and salsa that's made fresh daily to keep locals returning. Portions are generous, the menu is pleasantly varied, and the prices are considered reasonable. These reasons explain why everyone — from bikers to families, and myriad travelers — come often to find a seat here.

laherradurawy.com

(307) 655-8090

437 N. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801

Methodology

A still life of traditional Mexican items including half an avocado, a woven basket, chili peppers, and pottery Jacqylaw/Getty Images

While we've covered the telltale sign that you might not be dining at a traditional Mexican restaurant, we also wanted to help you find the real ones, fam. To choose the best Mexican restaurant in every state, we focused on the places creating the biggest real-world buzz. (There are no generic tourist traps on this list. No, sir.) We analyzed everything from social media engagement, to standout reviews on Yelp and Google, to local news coverage, and more. We prioritized family-run spots, scratch-made menus, and restaurants that are shaping their local Mexican food scene. If you'd like to thank us, you'll likely find us sipping margs at one of these Mexican gems.

