The Absolute Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State
When done right, there's magic in Mexican food. The best examples celebrate bold flavors, and nod to a rich culinary heritage. Key ingredients like chiles, and chorizo bring the heat, while warming our hearts like only primo comfort food can. Chefs and abuelas alike keep their cultural traditions alive, turning the must-try staples of Mexican cuisine into cherished works of oh-so-edible art, and they're doing it in every part of the country. Grab your sombrero, and buckle your seatbelt, because we're heading out on the ultimate road trip, and stopping at the best Mexican eatery in every state. (Don't worry, we'll avoid all the telltale signs of a bad Mexican restaurant along the way.)
We've searched high and low for the absolute best Mexican restaurant in every state. Some spots pride themselves on authenticity, sticking to timeless traditions, while others innovative, crafting modern recipes with a wild twist. But one thing remains true about them all: Each establishment on this list captures the unmistakable spirit of its homeland — vibrant, soulful, and a little spicy. So, bring your appetite, and prepare to feast, because this cross-country culinary adventure is about to get muy delicioso. And be sure to stay till the end, because we'll be spilling the refried beans on our secret recipe for picking each winner.
Alabama: El Barrio
Follow the scent of ancho chiles through Birmingham, and you'll find the original location of El Barrio. This neighborhood hotspot (the name literally translates to "the neighborhood") brings Mexican-inspired cuisine to the American South via locally and seasonally sourced ingredients. The plantain nachos, which swap tortilla chips for plantain ribbons loaded with roasted pork, and lime crema, are a statewide legend, and don't skip the chicken mole.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Salsa Oaxaqueña
Salsa Oaxaqueña transports diners from the icy streets of Anchorage to the sunbaked valleys of Oaxaca, defying latitudinal limitations with every batch of handmade tortillas (the ultimate green flag at any Mexican restaurant.) From there, the family-run kitchen crafts incredible enchiladas de mole, tacos, and more. Locals rave about the made-to-order guacamole, and tamales steamed in banana leaves.
(907) 865-5375
3505 Spenard Rd., Ste. B. Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Miel De Agave
Primo Mexican food is creating buzz in Arizona thanks to Miel De Agave. Its two locations are sleek, modern, and serving elevated takes on authentic Mexican flavors, expertly walking the line between timeless tradition, and bold innovation. Start your day with chilaquiles or tamales, and end it with birria, mezcal, and live music.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Cafe Kahlo
Cafe Kahlo paints with flavor like Frida did with paint: in bold, colorful strokes of genius. The cozy cafe honoring the famous Mexican artist serves a brunch inspired by its namesake icon, with dishes like chilaquiles with chorizo, and a burger topped with a fried egg, and jalapeño aioli. Level up by sipping a chocolate cold foam cold brew between bites.
(501) 701-4240
919 Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Carnitas El Momo
At Carnitas El Momo, the Acosta family turns pork into poetry. Their legendary recipe hails from Salamanca, and sizzles under the watchful eye of the founder's youngest son. Order your carnitas as tacos, a torta, a quesadilla, mulitas, or by the pound. Chase it with a heavenly horchata, and you'll understand why lines here often wrap around the block.
(323) 627-8540
1470 Monterey Pass Rd., Monterey Park, CA 91754
Colorado: El Sabor De Mi Tierra
Hidden in a humble Lakewood strip mall is El Sabor De Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant specializing in gorditas — but not the kind you'll find at a drive-thru. These are hand-pressed, puffed, and stuffed with chicharron that's been simmered in green chile until tender. (Taco Bell could never.) Locals line up, and wait times are worth every minute.
(720) 253-9658
1395 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80232
Connecticut: Frida
Colombian-born Sandy Sanchez was inspired by her Mexican husband, Juan, to open Frida in West Hartford. She's since built a space that celebrates the couple's blended culture with a menu that features both tacos, and empanadas with chicken, beef, or cheese. Each dish here is filled with flavor, and mucho corazon.
(860) 310-2179
1150 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110
Delaware: Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
Acclaimed chef Javier Acuna has sparked a culinary revolution in Delaware, where you'll find two of three Del Pez Mexican Gastropub locations. (The third is in Pennsylvania.) Here, Acuna is redefining Latin dining with artful plating, grande flavors, and fearless fusions. Among the must-try menu items are octopus guacamole, a crab quesadilla, a variety of tacos, and a vegetarian Mexicali lasagna.
Multiple locations
Florida: Don Sombrero
Bienvenidos to Don Sombrero, where Miami Beach style enhances an inspired menu straight from the heart of Mexico. While neon lights flicker over tasty tacos, and tequila flights, each bite bursts with refreshing flavors like forkfuls of tropical sunshine. From the hand-crafted food to the frosty margaritas, every night at Don Sombrero feels like a fiesta.
(305) 990-5247
808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia: Chicheria Mexican Kitchen
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen is bringing Baja's coastal magic to the heart of Atlanta, and guests are eating it up. Crafted with talent by Executive Chef Joey Vazquezhas, the menu here is 100% gluten-free. On it you'll find ceviche, lamb tacos, and a birria quesadillas in handmade blue corn tortillas that packs pure bliss into each bite.
(404) 343-0134
202 Chattahoochee Row, Ste C. Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Straight Outta Husk
At Oahu's Straight Outta Husk, husband and wife team, Marhen and Sam Luevano, serve Mexican amor with aloha. What began as a side hustle selling tamales to help the local community has grown into a beloved brick-and-mortar business. Baja-style tacos keep customers coming back for more, but don't sleep on the tamale of the day, which is always a surprise, and always a hit.
(808) 765-1990
98-020 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea, HI 96701
Idaho: Mr. George Tacos
From mouthwatering tacos to primo pupusas, every bite at Mr. George Tacos in Boise tastes straight out of Mexico City. Locals are fans of the fresh salsa, the hearty portions, and the friendly, patient staff. The tacos, tortas, and pupusas (a nod to Salvadoran neighbors) are crafted with care, and sure to win over any skeptic.
(208) 863 2542
6910 Fairview Ave., Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Tepalcates
Tepalcates in Chicago's Roscoe Village is a cozy BYOB gem that serves tasty tortas, beautiful shrimp tacos, an array of sauces, and broths delicious enough to drink by the cup. The friendly owner can often be seen greeting each guest personally, and the house-made horchata alone makes this place worth a stop. It's no wonder why Tepalcates consistently gets rave reviews.
facebook.com/Tepalcates-Restaurant
(773) 237-6638
5131 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60639
Indiana: Tlaolli
Named for the Aztec word for corn, Tlaolli serves healthful, heart-filled Mexican fare with a twist: no lard, all love. Chef Carlos Hutchinson, who grew up in Monterrey, started Tlaolli as a tiny carry-out shop. It's since grown to offer a charming garden patio, and a vegan birria so special, Guy Fieri called it good enough to be the only item on the menu.
(317) 410-9507
2830 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: Flame the Taqueria
Flame the Taqueria proves that the Hawkeye State can bring the heat. This family-run gem serves flavorful Mexican food meant to bring people together. Particularly mouthwatering are its mango shrimp tacos, wherein sweet meets spicy to create an unforgettable mouthful of tropical-inspired perfection. It's no wonder why locals keep coming back for mas.
(515)-723-8934
5765 Merle Hay Rd., Ste 9. Johnston, IA 50131
Kansas: Jorge's Cantina & Mexican Restaurant
Jorge Rodriguez built his Topeka hotspot on two core foundations: community, and flavorful food. That much is clear the minute you take your first bite. On the menu are a stellar pollo Acapulco, a guacamole Mexicano that's freshly smashed with jalapeño and lime, and margaritas that make mouths water. You could say this spot is spirited, indeed.
(785) 286-7706
837 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66606
Kentucky: Taco Choza
Louisville's Taco Choza is a little cantina that keeps locals coming back. It's got fast-casual vibes but serious flavor cred, thanks to its Baja fish tacos, smoky barbacoa, and the aptly named Crazy Cheese Taco that crunches with every bite. While here, load up on Mexican street fries, or go with a big burrito, then cool off with a margarita that'll make you go mmmm.
(502)-409-5080
3922 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40207
Louisiana: Aguasanta
Leave it to New Orleans to give Mexican food a jazzy remix that totally works. At Aguasanta, Chef Luis Nava fuses Mexican, French, and Italian flavors into a mouthwatering, rule-breaking menu of birria-style lamb shank, La Tia dumplings in mole, and charred octopus glazed in adobo. Each bite sings a culinary love song to Mexico, and beyond, while the cocktails hit all the right notes.
(504)-381-5625
8312 Oak St., New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Terlingua
Among the best restaurants in Portland is Terlingua, where Texas-style BBQ meets Mexican inspiration. Each visit promises a new selection of small-batch menu items like freshly smoked brisket, ribs, and ginger-scallion sausages. Order a BBQ Board, let the cornbread with honey butter melt in your mouth, and keep your eye out for Terlingua Outpost, the restaurant's eagerly anticipated grab-and-go spot.
(207) 230-6327
40 Washington Ave., Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Jazmin Cuisine
Gaithersburg locals swear that Jazmin Cuisine beats Chipotle by a mile, and at better prices. The family-run, no-frills establishment is where burritos are prepared with fresh ingredients; quesadillas ooze both cheese, and comfort energy; and brunch features outrageous winners like a French toast breakfast bagel sammie. It's worth checking out any time of day.
(301) 208.1444
7601-F Airpark Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Massachusetts: Pátzcuaro Taqueria & Bar
Pátzcuaro is a family-owned taqueria where the vibe is so welcoming, you'll swear you've stepped into someone's home in Michoacan. Chef and owner Avelina Saavedra learned to make magic in her father's taqueria, and every taco, tostada, and flauta reflects this impeccable, and authentic tutelage. Visitors can eagerly expect tasty chips, perfectly mixed margaritas, and a birria consommé that has reviewers raving.
instagram.com/patzcuaro.newton
(857) 297-2079
398 Watertown St., Newton, Massachusetts 02458
Michigan: Vecino
Vecino is a stylish Midtown hotspot known for its open-hearth cooking, elevated menu, and artful plating. It's an upscale departure from street food, where the creative acumen of the chef shines, cocktails come correct, and dishes like tuna tostada, and duck enchiladas make you want to return for more. And did we mention, it also houses one of the city's most impressive agave bars?
(313) 500-1615
4100 3rd Ave., Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Colita
Miracle workers in Minneapolis have managed a full-blown Mexican dream, and a totally gluten-free kitchen. Colita brings the heat to Minnesota, led by Oaxacan inspiration in creating its inventive plates. Dishes like tempura shrimp tacos, and stacked cacio e pepe tostadas make beautiful use of house-ground corn, and the cocktail menu is impressive. And for dessert, you'll want to try the churros.
(612) 886-1606
5400 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55419
Mississippi: El Chilango
El Chilango serves seriously impressive Mexico City street food. Think: homemade tortillas, flavorful beans, authentic flautas, and unique creations like birria ramen. Deciding what to order may be tough, but it's all epic, so you'll win no matter what. You might even spot a celebrity, as members of Hollywood royalty (looking at you, John Travolta) have been known to dine here. Save room for churros.
(228) 206-7108
1116 Cowan Rd., Ste. K. Gulfport, MS 39507
Missouri: Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas
Among St. Louis' most beloved neighborhood hangouts is Arzola's, a Tex-Mex legacy where fajitas (including locally famous steak fajitas, and vegetarian sweet potato fajitas) sizzle, queso is craved, and margaritas flow. Meet some friends at the bar, order the Fancypants Nachos to start, and bask in the warm hospitality.
(314) 226-9672
2730 McNair Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118
Montana: Wisdom Authentic Mexican Barbacoa Tacos, etc.
You may not easily find this tiny garage-turned-taco-haven near Big Hole Valley, Montana, but making the effort will be well worth it. Its name is Wisdom Authentic Mexican Barbacoa Tacos, etc., and it is known for serving astonishingly authentic Mexican food. The barbacoa is the bee's knees, and travelers lucky enough to try it often proclaim it among the best Mexican meals they've had.
(No website)
(714) 204-5617
103 Pine St., Wisdom, MT 59761
Nebraska: Tacos Los Hermanos
Tacos Los Hermanos serves sizzling meats, freshly chopped toppings, and portions so generous, the birria burrito could feed two or three, if you were willing to share (but you won't be.) The salsa bar is a veritable fiesta of choices, and the aguas frescas are refreshing, and delicious. Locals say this is the best Mexican food in the entire state, and social media buzz agrees.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Ta'Chingón Flavors of Mexico
Just west of the Strip lies Ta'Chingón, a Mexican restaurant whose fresh tortillas, and warm hospitality are better than any jackpot prize. Owned by the Andrade family, this place has a menu that blends traditional flavors with modern flair. It's got loaded Baja fish tacos, dreamy guacamole, and a flan with many fans. Regulars rave about the freshness of the homemade salsas.
(702) 375-7461
9360 W. Flamingo Rd., Ste. 101. Las Vegas, NV 89147
New Hampshire: Raíces Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Raíces is located in a hidden hacienda tucked inside a Manchester strip mall. To find it, follow the scent of slow-simmered mole, and fresh-pressed tortillas. Here, the generational recipes of matriarch, Margarita Trejo, are brought to life by Alma Gabriela Trejo, whose passion boldly presents itself on every plate, from tableside guac, to the aforementioned mole that stews for hours.
(603) 932-2770
2626 Brown Ave., Manchester, NH 03103
New Jersey: Meximodo
Just when you think New Jersey can't surprise you, Meximodo shows up with its fiesta of flavors, creatively crafted cocktails, and neon energy. Born from a dad's mission to create a restaurant his daughters could actually enjoy, Meximodo fits the bill. Order the queso fundido, signature guac, or delightful flan. While you're at it, sip through an agave flight of samples from over 1,000 tequilas, and soak up the Central Jersey vibes.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Miches
Attention, Albuquerque: If you are a fan of ceviche, we have excellent news. Miches is a lively locale made legendary by its vibrant menu, which includes an entire section dedicated to fresh ceviche. Pick one, and pair it with the Botanazo, a tamarind michelada crowned with even more ceviche nachos. The tortas here are huge, the avocado game is on point, and the staff is said to treat guests like familia.
(505) 407-2058
3925 Las Estancias Way S.W., Albuquerque, NM 87121
New York: Amor Loco
Amor Loco's vibe is extra, and we are not mad at it. The Mexican marvel's got a bit of Broadway flair that fills its interior with electric color, and energy, and the food is equally attention grabbing. Think: birria tacos, loaded nachos, chimichangas, and guacamole that critics swear is the best in NYC. Cocktails arrive like little works of art, and some nights even offer live burlesque shows.
(917) 261-5650
134 W 46th St., New York, NY 10036
North Carolina: Xolos Tacos + Tlayudas
In Chapel Hill, Xolos shines like a rainbow-colored Oaxacan jewel, as the family-run nook turns ancestral recipes into unforgettable, edible treasures. The menu is a proverbial playground of flavor, featuring tasty tlayudas, fried avocados, corn ribs, and oh-so-fresh salsa. The patio is kid-friendly, and the atmosphere hums with hospitality. Don't skip the avocado ice cream.
(984) 310-8892
300 Market St., #124. Chapel Hill, NC 27516
North Dakota: Taco Revolution
Once a food truck, Taco Revolution is now firmly planted in Horace, North Dakota, where the Gutierrez family serves mouthwatering Mexican, and Colombian cuisine. Upon entering, you are instantly greeted with the scent of birria, and aromatic empanadas. This place is indeed a revolution of flavors, with burritos stuffed to the brim, and birria tacos ready to dunk into a killer consommé.
(701) 612-0981
560 1st St. E., Horace, ND 58047
Ohio: Masa Mexican Grill
Masa Mexican Grill pays homage to corn with handmade masa tortillas. Soft, fragrant, and full of toasted corn flavor, these anchor everything here. Diners are invited to mix and match tacos with barbacoa, chicken tinga, steak, or a vegan filling of black beans and corn. Quesadillas are stuffed with bean paste and queso fresco, while burritos come loaded with fresh flavors, and every dish feels authentic.
(No phone number)
212 Kelton Ave., Columbus, OH 43205
Oklahoma: Taco Empire
From food truck to brick-and-mortar restaurant, Taco Empire has become a staple of Oklahoma City, thanks to its handmade tortillas, quesabirria, and excellent lunch specials. The family behind the business pours heart into every burrito, taco, and torta, while the bar shakes up margaritas, and signature cocktails on cue. Yeah, this place lives up to its social media hype.
(405) 506-0635
7000 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Oregon: Plaza Coyoacan
At Plaza Coyoacan, Portland diners get a delicious glimpse into one of Mexico City's most historic neighborhoods. Ricardo Lopez Ortega, and Leticia Bonilla Madrigal built this restaurant to honor their hometown, where slow-cooked mole (a complicated Mexican dish not worth making at home) is a staple. Every menu item is worthy of a mention, but standouts include the tender meats, and fresh salsas.
(503) 236-1100
3433 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: El Mictlan Restaurant
South Philly's El Mictlan is a family-run gem serving authentic West Coast Mexican flavors, and some of the city's favorite tacos. The crispy, cheesy quesabirria tacos drenched in consommé bring diners in droves, and the guacamole is a mashed-up masterpiece packed with charred serrano peppers, and perfect amounts of garlic, and lime.
(267) 876-7012
2053 S. Beechwood St., Philadelphia, PA 19145
Rhode Island: Maiz
Maiz is Rhode Island's tiny but mighty ode to authentic Mexican cuisine, with two locations serving handmade tortillas, birria, and tostadas cooked with care. Diners indulge in street corn that'll make you come back for seconds, refreshing aguas frescas, and nachos with the kind of crunch you can hear. Tacos are packed with tender meats, salsa is made from scratch, and portions are generous.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Maya del Sol Kitchen
Maya del Sol Kitchen is easily our pick for South Carolina's best Mexican dining experience, thanks to Chef Raul Sanchez's constantly evolving, globally inspired menu. Patrons praise how every visit is impressive, whether it's for the acclaimed five-course Chef's Table dinner, featuring a rotating menu built on seasonal ingredients, or the sublime Saturday brunch. Guests deem this place phenomenal, and the restaurant's high demand proves it.
(843) 225-2390
1813 Reynolds Ave., Ste. B. North Charleston, SC
South Dakota: Ma Cualli
Rapid City's Ma Cualli serves generations of family recipes to delighted patrons, all with a generous side of deep ancestral pride. After traveling through California, New Mexico, Colorado, and North Dakota, the Solorio–Nunez family found their forever home in the Black Hills. From handmade tortillas to insanely fresh salsas, tableside guacamole to mouthwatering mole, the Mexican food at Ma Cualli is the best for miles, and miles.
(605) 503-7606
4831 5th St., Ste. 101. Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Fonda on 12th
Helmed by a celebrated chef, Roberto Santibanez, Fonda on 12th serves an exciting fusion of ancestry, and artistry. Let your mouth water as you peruse the menu of rotisserie chicken, grilled lamb chops, and sparkling seafood selections. Named one of the best new restaurants in the entire country by Yelp, this is where locals obsess over taco boards, made-to-order guac, margaritas, and cocktails.
(615) 800-4899
2316 12th Ave. S., Nashville, Tennessee 37204
Texas: Uno Mas Tex Mex
In the heart of Dallas, Uno Mas Tex Mex is a family-owned restaurant making bold, cheesy creations from scratch. Plates come piled with delicious enchiladas, big burritos, and tasty shrimp tacos that will make you return again, and again. Margaritas make the meal, the patio boasts downtown views, and every bite is a celebration. Locals rank it among Dallas' top Tex Mex destinations, and for good reason.
(214) 800-4572
1525 Main St., Dallas, TX 75201
Utah: Chunga's
It's worth stopping at one of the two Chunga's locations in Salt Lake City for many reasons, but if we could only choose one, it would have to be the tacos al pastor. This menu selection is an expertly marinated, slightly sweet, pineapple-kissed masterpiece. Locals call the Mexican fare here the best in the state, and once you try the enchiladas, burritos, or the gloriously messy alambre, chances are, you'll see (and taste) why.
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Avocado Pit
If you're looking for the fresh, customizable convenience of Chipotle in Stowe, head to The Avocado Pit for something way better. With quality ingredients, and flavors that punch above their price point, this build-your-own burrito joint delivers. The queso is a favorite, and while filling up on chips is generally something to avoid doing at a Mexican restaurant, the ones here are crispy perfection. (Go ahead, we'll never tell.)
(802) 760-6741
112 Main St., Stowe, VT 05672
Virginia: Lolita's
Lolita's is a tribute to the Mexican women who built, preserved, and passed down generations of culinary tradition. In this modern, stylish space, first-generation Mexican-American owners serve cherished recipes for mezcal margaritas, ceviche, and tacos. With its chic vibe, bold flavor profiles, and passionate cultural pride, Lolita's is a fiesta of Mexican history told through a colorful, feminist lens.
(804) 447-6015
2929 W. Cary St., Richmond, VA 23221
Washington: La Chingona Mexican Cuisine
La Chingona (or "bada** woman") lives up to its name with scratch-made Mexico City dishes, and street tacos that kick butt. Here, Sandra and Edgar Fauvet serve sass with a side of Baja fish tacos that will blow your mind. Add bites of birria, burritos, and enchiladas made from family recipes, and the deal is sealed.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Los Amigos
Charleston's Los Amigos is one of the city's highest-rated Mexican restaurants, thanks to its popular burrito bowls, burritos, enchiladas, and margaritas. Guests praise the flavor-packed meats, the warm service, and the generous portions. While amassing crowds of regulars, and glowing reviews, this restaurant has become a go-to for Mexican comfort food.
(304) 205-6353
2911 7th St., Charleston, WV 25387
Wisconsin: The Taqueria
At both its Green Bay, and Oshkosh locations, The Taqueria delivers bold, fresh, and authentic Mexican street food. Stars here include the ceviche, raw oysters, loaded shrimp cocktails, and quesabirria. The margaritas are also a spirited addition to any meal. The family behind this business has been in the restaurant world for many years, and it shows.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: La Herradura
Founded in 2019, La Herradura serves enchiladas, tacos, mole, carne asada, and salsa that's made fresh daily to keep locals returning. Portions are generous, the menu is pleasantly varied, and the prices are considered reasonable. These reasons explain why everyone — from bikers to families, and myriad travelers — come often to find a seat here.
(307) 655-8090
437 N. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
While we've covered the telltale sign that you might not be dining at a traditional Mexican restaurant, we also wanted to help you find the real ones, fam. To choose the best Mexican restaurant in every state, we focused on the places creating the biggest real-world buzz. (There are no generic tourist traps on this list. No, sir.) We analyzed everything from social media engagement, to standout reviews on Yelp and Google, to local news coverage, and more. We prioritized family-run spots, scratch-made menus, and restaurants that are shaping their local Mexican food scene. If you'd like to thank us, you'll likely find us sipping margs at one of these Mexican gems.