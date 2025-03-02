The Food President Lyndon B. Johnson Loved Serving To Guests

Presidential dinners are an important part of the nation's diplomacy. Besides fostering good relations with other heads of state and influential people, these dinners serve to open up dialogues and even negotiation on important topics. Typically, one imagines these events as impressively fancy, catering to the tastes of the planet's most powerful politicians. But Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, did things differently. Rather than plan elaborate fine-dining meals served on precious China, he impressed people by keeping true to his humble Texan roots with delicious Texas-style barbecues.

Johnson began hosting people in his ranch 60 miles from Austin before becoming vice president. As a senator, the guest list that graced his ranch already included then Mexican president Adolfo López Mateos and former US president Harry S. Truman. The tradition continued once he was elected vice president, and grew even stronger when he became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Johnson's first formal state dinner was Texan barbecue served in his ranch for the West German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard in December, 1963. This is considered the first ever Presidential barbecue (although President Dwight D. Eisenhower did like to grill steak in the White House lawn). Johnson's unusual dinners — which were casual, and sometimes served on paper plates — were so notorious, that they became known as his barbecue diplomacy.