The Food President Lyndon B. Johnson Loved Serving To Guests
Presidential dinners are an important part of the nation's diplomacy. Besides fostering good relations with other heads of state and influential people, these dinners serve to open up dialogues and even negotiation on important topics. Typically, one imagines these events as impressively fancy, catering to the tastes of the planet's most powerful politicians. But Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, did things differently. Rather than plan elaborate fine-dining meals served on precious China, he impressed people by keeping true to his humble Texan roots with delicious Texas-style barbecues.
Johnson began hosting people in his ranch 60 miles from Austin before becoming vice president. As a senator, the guest list that graced his ranch already included then Mexican president Adolfo López Mateos and former US president Harry S. Truman. The tradition continued once he was elected vice president, and grew even stronger when he became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Johnson's first formal state dinner was Texan barbecue served in his ranch for the West German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard in December, 1963. This is considered the first ever Presidential barbecue (although President Dwight D. Eisenhower did like to grill steak in the White House lawn). Johnson's unusual dinners — which were casual, and sometimes served on paper plates — were so notorious, that they became known as his barbecue diplomacy.
What foods were served in Lyndon B. Johnson's barbecues?
Like any Texan, Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, took barbecues seriously. They made sure that the menu was always generous and never repetitive. During their famous barbecues — whether at their ranch or at the White House — they served all kinds of meats. Pork, chicken, and beef could be seen at the table, of course, but guests often found themselves enjoying meats like wild turkey, deer, and cabrito. Sometimes, there would be multiple meats in different preparations so that guests could pick and choose to their liking. Ribs and spareribs (yes, they're different) were also a favorite in these barbecues. Johnson celebrated both his 1964 election and his announcement that he would not run for reelection in 1968 with — what else? — ribs.
The Johnson's didn't slack on their side dishes either, serving Texan staples like chile con queso, dilled or pickled okra, potato salad, coleslaw, and, of course, beans. As in any barbecue worth attending, beer was never missing. Meals usually ended with spice tea or hot coffee, and dessert like apricot pie. (Thankfully, deep-fried Coca-Cola was not yet invented, so the Johnsons never served this questionable Texan dish at their dinners.)
The Johnsons may not have had the fanciest presidential dinners, but they did seem to have some of the coolest. We'd take real Texan barbecue at a ranch over a stuffy sit-down dinner any day.