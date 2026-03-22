4 Cheeses To Stop Eating And 7 To Choose Instead

Is there any food in the world as versatile, varied, and all-around tasty as cheese? You can eat it at breakfast, lunch, and dinner; as part of your dessert; or in the middle of the night, standing in the light of the open fridge door. It comes sliced, shredded, cubed, or in a giant wheel.

However, for all of the wonders of cheese, this ingredient gets a little bit of a bad rap. Whenever someone's supposedly watching their health, often one of the first things to go is cheese. You're not going to see that health-obsessed individual chowing down on a cheeseburger, digging into a plate of mac and cheese, or savoring some cheese fries. They're likely to request the cheese be left off their salad or pasta.

But why? Even if you are trying to follow a healthier diet, there's no reason that you need to nix cheese from the menu. While, yes, some cheeses are less nutritious than others, many still provide a wealth of health benefits and they can be a perfectly normal part of a balanced diet. Here are some of the cheeses you should be eating on the regular, as well as those you can leave off your plate, if you so choose.