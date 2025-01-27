You Only Need 2 Simple Ingredients For Homemade Mozzarella Cheese
Did you know you can make cheese in less than an hour and with just two ingredients? Several variations of a quick and easy mozzarella cheese recipe are floating around on social media, and they aren't parodies or recipe fake out skits, either. It helps that mozzarella is one of the easiest cheeses to make because it doesn't have to age since much of the flavor comes from the process of making it.
The base recipe uses two ingredients: milk and vinegar. You'll also need a cooking thermometer, a large pot, a strainer, cheesecloth, bowls, spoons, and a microwave. The milk is boiled with the vinegar until curds form. Then, the mixture is poured through a cheesecloth. The curds are then kneaded and heated to make mozzarella. The final product is placed in a bowl of cold, salted water (making a brine). Then, the cheese is ready to eat. It's really that simple. Now you can make some delicious mozzarella sticks (though cheese curds are better) just make sure you're dipping them in the right sauce (it's not marinara).
Don't throw away the whey
This two-ingredient cheese also produces a protein-rich, tangy liquid called whey that can be used for so many things. Don't throw out it out when you pour the curds through a cheesecloth! Instead, give it to your houseplants that love acidic soil. Common acid-loving houseplants include cacti and succulents. Simply pour the whey into the soil instead of watering this week.
In the kitchen, whey can replace water in recipes. Whey can also make a soaking liquid for dry beans, a protein boost for smoothies and juices, or a rich addition to your pet's food. The leftover whey can also go into baked goods like bread to add a rich, tangy flavor. It's also a healthy nutrient boost for cooking your morning oatmeal.
There are honestly so many ways to use whey, we could keep going on forever. If you've gone through the trouble of making your own mozzarella, you might as well keep the byproduct. You're bound to found some sort of use for it.
A few things to note before making mozzarella yourself
There are a few things to consider when making your mozzarella at home. First, do not use cast iron or aluminum pots because it could result in a chemical reaction which would corrode the pot and give a metallic taste to the cheese. Pressing the liquid from the curds is also important. However, this must be done with a gentle hand. Otherwise, you could press the curds through the cheesecloth.
The next point of consideration is the kneading process. You may have to heat and knead the mozzarella more than once, but the curds will be hot to the touch. Although social media cooks often use their hands when demonstrating this recipe, you may want to avoid burns by using a spoon to fold the curds into themselves instead. The same goes for kneading. Lastly, if you choose to salt the cheese, use flaky salt like cheese salt, kosher salt, or sea salt. Once the process is done, you can immediately slice and eat it or wrap it and put it in the refrigerator.