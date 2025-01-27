You Only Need 2 Simple Ingredients For Homemade Mozzarella Cheese

Did you know you can make cheese in less than an hour and with just two ingredients? Several variations of a quick and easy mozzarella cheese recipe are floating around on social media, and they aren't parodies or recipe fake out skits, either. It helps that mozzarella is one of the easiest cheeses to make because it doesn't have to age since much of the flavor comes from the process of making it.

The base recipe uses two ingredients: milk and vinegar. You'll also need a cooking thermometer, a large pot, a strainer, cheesecloth, bowls, spoons, and a microwave. The milk is boiled with the vinegar until curds form. Then, the mixture is poured through a cheesecloth. The curds are then kneaded and heated to make mozzarella. The final product is placed in a bowl of cold, salted water (making a brine). Then, the cheese is ready to eat. It's really that simple. Now you can make some delicious mozzarella sticks (though cheese curds are better) just make sure you're dipping them in the right sauce (it's not marinara).