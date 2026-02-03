Turn Mac And Cheese Into The Best Side Dish With This Tangy Cheese

When you think of mac and cheese, it's natural to associate it with a sharp cheese such as cheddar. After all, that tanginess is part of what makes the comfort dish so compelling. However, one drawback of cheddar is that if you don't process it properly during its preparation, the cheese may separate on you, leaving you with an oily macaroni rather than a creamy one. We spoke to Nola Krueger, a marketing specialist at LaClare Creamery, about an alternative cheese to try that brings tang, complex flavors, and great texture to your mac.

"Goat cheese can enhance macaroni and cheese in a few different ways. For starters, goat cheese melts perfectly. While traditional cow cheddar and other cow-milk cheeses may get oily or separate when heated, goat cheese easily melds into sauces." Krueger also notes that goat cheese has more protein and calcium in it, with less fat per serving than cow-milk cheese (if that's something you're keeping tabs on). It's an ingredient you can play around with; try using it with some of your other favorite cheeses (Krueger suggests no more than four total, for balance) and your toppings of choice, such as bacon, mushrooms, or even a balsamic glaze.