Forget Sour Cream, There's A High-Protein Topping Your Chili Deserves

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be any more ways to utilize super-trendy cottage cheese, another one comes along. But this time, you don't necessarily have to mix it with anything or alter it in any way. Cottage cheese happens to make a delicious topping for chili, especially when you add depth to your chili with a bitter ingredient like cocoa powder. Just dollop a portion right on top, the way you would add a spoonful of sour cream. It's creamy and mild like sour cream, so it gives a nice cooling sensation to otherwise spicy chili, but without the tang of sour cream. It does, however, contain a good bit of protein; There are 12 grams of it in a half-cup serving.

If you already enjoy cottage cheese, then you probably won't mind the curds. But, if you're used to the velvety texture of sour cream, all you need to do is pop your cottage cheese into a blender or food processor until it's smooth. You can even add flavorings like spices, dried or fresh onions, taco seasoning, cilantro, or lime juice (to bring back any tang you miss from sour cream). If you like this protein-rich condiment on chili, you can also use it anywhere you might usually find sour cream; like on tacos and nachos, on chili mac and cheese (You could also mix cottage cheese into this dish to make it creamy), and on top of baked potatoes.