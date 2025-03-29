Cottage Cheese Is The Star Once Again In This Banana Pudding

Cottage cheese is having its biggest moment since the 1970s, when the dairy staple was the latest food fad for dieters (served with chunks of pineapple, please). Social media is currently brimming with influencers using the dairy product to make everything from strawberry cottage cheese ice cream to cottage cheese flatbread you can cook in the air fryer (though you won't want to use it in lasagna). A new trend is showing the high-protein snack can make a convincing dupe for banana pudding, one that contains less sugar and zero gelatin.

All you need to do is blend cottage cheese with a ripe banana plus some vanilla extract. When the mixture is blitzed in a blender, the result is a creamy, rich, spoonable concoction that tastes just like banana pudding. Make sure you're using the correct type of banana. That is, one that's a little overripe since the sugar content will be higher. With that said, most recipes for cottage cheese banana pudding online also contain an additional sweetener, like maple syrup, honey, or agave syrup plus a dash of cinnamon for extra flavor.