Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Spring Menu Additions Aren't Afraid To Play With A Bit Of Fire And It Mostly Works

Chick-fil-A has served up beloved chicken sandwiches since 1967 and, in 1993, introduced its own spin on the club sandwich headlined with a filet of grilled chicken. In the ensuing years, similar bacony sandwiches have launched, but not many carried a "club" name. That all changed when the tasty Chick-fil-A Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich was tested in select markets in 2024 and went nationwide a year later.

While other fast food and fast casual chains are wrapping up winter by focusing on packing in the proteins or offering something fantastically fishy for Lent, like Popeyes, Chick-fil-A is looking to deliver new flavors in familiar delivery mechanisms. As spring is almost in the air, a new club is in town, and this one goes by the name of Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich. This entree is paired with a brand-new jalapeño ranch sauce, as well as a line of beverages all sweetened with a new strawberry hibiscus flavoring.

So, is the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich the kind of club you want a membership to, or should we be forced to call a spade a spade and say these new entrees are a bit of a joke? And what of the strawberry hibiscus drinks? Are they berry great, berry good, or should they just be straight-up buried? The Takeout was treated to a sneak peek preview, and now we're ready to divulge all in this chew and review, and sip and say.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.