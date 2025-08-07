Review: Pretzel Buns And Creamy Dijon Add A Tasty Twist To Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu

Summer is still going full steam ahead, but for fast food chains, fall is already the focus, with new menu items dropping and familiar favorites returning for more yum. Chick-fil-A already has a loaded menu (including some great hacks), but still has to try to bring something new to the table as the kids head back to school, and your favorite football team starts scoring touchdowns again. Chick-fil-A is hoping to run up the score with long-time fans as well as casual customers with some pretzel-bunned chicken sandwiches, an accompanying creamy Dijon sauce, and a drink remix with a new twist on the popular Cherry Berry flavoring, as well as some waffle-y innovations into the realm of potato chips.

Before these items see the light of day, and paper-lined trays, The Takeout was invited to a sneak peek and peck of this fall menu at a Manhattan location of Chick-fil-A. The team laid it all out for the taking, and The Takeout gobbled it all up and is now ready to tell the tale in the extensive chew & review. So, is Chick-fil-A's new menu coming in both hot and cold for autumn one to fall for, or perhaps should we leaf them alone? Here we go...

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.