Why Do Frozen Drinks Give You Brain Freeze?

Brain freeze is just one of the reasons to skip the gas station slushy this summer, but it doesn't have to be. If you find yourself in the trenches of brain freeze and want it to go away quickly, you can try one of several methods. You can drink a room-temperature beverage to take the icy chill out of your mouth. This will mitigate the mayhem in your blood vessels and neutralize the temperature. Alternatively, you can press your tongue against the roof of your mouth to warm it up.

Another trick is to enjoy your frosty drink just a bit more slowly, giving your mouth time to adjust and warm up slightly before each gulp. Those who tend to drink or eat cold things faster also tend to experience brain freezes more often. Of course, you could always avoid cold items altogether, but that takes all of the fun out of warm, sunny days. Everyone should be able to enjoy an ice-cold treat, whether it's a slushy, an iced coffee, or a delicious frozen orange juice. Brain freeze just happens to come with the territory regarding your favorite chilled goodies.