11 Easy Ways To Make Your Instant Ramen Restaurant Worthy

For many of us, a steaming bowl of ramen is all about comfort. It's that perfect quick meal between tasks or the ideal late-night craving. Even the simple tasks of boiling the water, cooking the noodles, and tossing in the seasoning has a ritualistic feel to it that is dependable and familiar. However, all of this does not mean your everyday bowl of ramen has to be forgettable!

We spoke with ramen superstars like Ivan Ramen executive chef and owner Ivan Orkin — who is widely recognized as the American authority on ramen and all things Japanese. Featured in the hit Netflix series "Chef's Table," his flagship in the United States continues to enjoy critical acclaim. He is joined by executive chef Julian Valencia of Ani Ramen House, who brings over 15 years of learning and perfecting the art of cooking Japanese food. His style is unique and his food is a representation of the cultural diversity found in America — his love for food and the respect for each ingredient shows in his dishes.

Both our experts understand that what makes ramen special is more about intention than unnecessary complications. Often, it's the smallest adjustments that make the biggest difference and our experts don't hold back on their best insider tips and tricks. From warming your protein to adding a drizzle of oil at the end, these subtle shifts promise to turn your routine meal into something that is less of a mere convenience and more of a moment of comfort worth savoring.