The Tangy Seasoning Your Next Bowl Of Instant Ramen Needs

Who among us hasn't unleashed our full arsenal of culinary skills on a packet of ramen noodles? The artistry of turning the Japanese-inspired soups into savory, gourmet delicacies with our own curated list of ingredients can be as satisfying as it is cheap.

Everyone has a secret recipe to add more flavor to the piping hot broths. Whether it's dropping in a fried egg or making the instant noodles creamier with a touch of cheese or mayonnaise, customizing ramen to fit your tastes has grown into a mouth-watering pastime of its own. But not all hacks are created equally. There's a refined calculus to doctoring up the pre-cooked packets. And one of oodle noodle nation's ripest alliances is ranch dressing.

It's no secret that ranch and ramen go together like filleted fish and hot grease. For decades, the match-made pairing has worked its magic — one slurp at a time — from the marinara-stained husks of old Rubbermaid bowls. But variety being the spice of life that it is, ramen lovers may want to try a different trick to add some zing to their bowls.

