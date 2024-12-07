What Can You Do With Leftover Ramen Seasoning Packets?

Ramen was born as a quick fix to the food shortage in Japan during World War II. Fast-forward a few decades, and it has transformed into a delightful, slurpable art form that weaves together nostalgia and a whole lot of umami. It's no longer just tasty convenience food but has become a global icon. The quick noodle fix we all love is mostly thanks to the genius of Momofuku Ando, the man who invented the world to such a product in 1958, and which, fun fact, David Chang's Momofuku pays homage to. However, ramen seasoning packets are keeping Ando's legacy alive by being a cost- and time-efficient way to amp up that umami flavor in daily meals.

From David Chang's Ramlet to Ivan Orkin's omelet rice, Ramen seasonings are helping chefs flex their creativity and push culinary boundaries. The best part is, you can do it too. On those days when your stomach's rumbling but you only have a few minutes (or just enough energy to barely function), ramen seasoning is the answer. So if you've been stockpiling packets of ramen seasoning, here's your chance to start using them.