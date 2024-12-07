What Can You Do With Leftover Ramen Seasoning Packets?
Ramen was born as a quick fix to the food shortage in Japan during World War II. Fast-forward a few decades, and it has transformed into a delightful, slurpable art form that weaves together nostalgia and a whole lot of umami. It's no longer just tasty convenience food but has become a global icon. The quick noodle fix we all love is mostly thanks to the genius of Momofuku Ando, the man who invented the world to such a product in 1958, and which, fun fact, David Chang's Momofuku pays homage to. However, ramen seasoning packets are keeping Ando's legacy alive by being a cost- and time-efficient way to amp up that umami flavor in daily meals.
From David Chang's Ramlet to Ivan Orkin's omelet rice, Ramen seasonings are helping chefs flex their creativity and push culinary boundaries. The best part is, you can do it too. On those days when your stomach's rumbling but you only have a few minutes (or just enough energy to barely function), ramen seasoning is the answer. So if you've been stockpiling packets of ramen seasoning, here's your chance to start using them.
Give your snacks a fun twist
Most of us can agree that French fries are one of humankind's greatest inventions. They're also one thing you can rarely go wrong with, making them the ideal candidate to collaborate with ramen seasoning's zesty, savory goodness. Just sprinkle some of that seasoning on these crispy delights, and you'll be surprised how this tiny addition can make you wonder "Why the heck haven't I tried this before?"
Ramen seasoning packets work a similar magic on popcorn. Just make sure you shake it well so every kernel is coated evenly. Both chicken and seafood flavors get along well with this snack-time classic.
Got some extra time on your hands? Get creative with a ramen fried chicken recipe. Crush up some ramen noodles with the seasoning (pro tip: do this in the packet to avoid the mess). Add the prepped chicken pieces (using buttermilk or soy sauce in the prep can add extra flavor) to the bag, shake to coat, and fry until golden. Serve them with some shredded cabbage or a lemon wedge.
You can create full meals, too
While snacks are quick and easy, you can use ramen seasoning for full meals as well. Roast vegetables with ramen seasoning are an excellent option for those looking for interesting ways to eat their greens — think broccoli, bok choy, or maybe even Brussels sprouts. Toss with a little oil, add some chicken-flavored seasoning, and roast. For salads, use the chicken or soy sauce flavored seasoning mixed with white vinegar, black pepper, a touch of sugar and olive oil. Mix these together, drizzle and toss. This DIY dressing is also fantastic as a marinade or dip for meats. Another idea? Use it as a barbecue dry rub to take those meaty flavors to the next level.
If you're more of a breakfast person and want a flavor bomb to kick-start your day, look no further than scrambled eggs. Just add a pinch of ramen while whisking the eggs. You can do the same with omelets, although, a bit of cheese does wonders here, balancing the extra salt in the seasoning while making your omelet even richer. With all these ways to upgrade your meals, don't be surprised if you're restocking your ramen seasoning stash in no time.