The Japanese Spice That Belongs In Your Next Bowl Of Instant Ramen

Instant ramen is a magical pantry item that not only saves you from hunger in a pinch but can also be elevated into a much fancier dish with the addition of a few toppings. You can add a slice of American cheese on your instant ramen, top it with a mountain of spring onion or bean sprouts, or even throw in some bacon grease. My favorite trick is to mix in a slab of butter because it reminds me of the heavenly chicken-butter-miso-corn ramen I used to eat when I lived in Japan.

If you're in the mood for something more classically Japanese, however, then you need to try furikake. The name of this dried spice translates to "sprinkled topping," and that's exactly what it is — a mix of ingredients you can sprinkle on top of just about any dish. It comes in a range of different flavors and forms, any of which you can pair with your instant ramen to add some extra texture, saltiness, and umami. Some versions also contain powered seasonings that transform the soup as well.