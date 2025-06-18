The Japanese Spice That Belongs In Your Next Bowl Of Instant Ramen
Instant ramen is a magical pantry item that not only saves you from hunger in a pinch but can also be elevated into a much fancier dish with the addition of a few toppings. You can add a slice of American cheese on your instant ramen, top it with a mountain of spring onion or bean sprouts, or even throw in some bacon grease. My favorite trick is to mix in a slab of butter because it reminds me of the heavenly chicken-butter-miso-corn ramen I used to eat when I lived in Japan.
If you're in the mood for something more classically Japanese, however, then you need to try furikake. The name of this dried spice translates to "sprinkled topping," and that's exactly what it is — a mix of ingredients you can sprinkle on top of just about any dish. It comes in a range of different flavors and forms, any of which you can pair with your instant ramen to add some extra texture, saltiness, and umami. Some versions also contain powered seasonings that transform the soup as well.
The many different types of furikake
The first versions of furikake were made in the early 1900s out of powdered fish bones, sesame seeds, and finely chopped dried seaweed, and it was intended to boost calcium intake. Nowadays, you can buy it in any convenience store or supermarket in Japan, and just about everybody eats it — I even knew a few staff members at my workplace who brought their own portable furikake shakers to add to the rice served for lunch. It's even popular overseas, and you'll likely find some in your local Asian supermarket.
The classic modern version doesn't typically include any powdered fish bones, but you will find ingredients like bonito flakes, dried fish cake, or dried fish egg alongside the base ingredients of sesame seeds, nori, sugar, and salt. One of the most popular brands, Noritama, adds dried egg yolks to the mix.
While rice is the more popular base for furikake, there are also types made specifically for ramen, with different recipes suited to different ramen flavors like soy sauce or miso. As for the amount, that's completely up to you. Some people will pour a whole packet out onto their noodles, and others prefer a delicate sprinkle.
How to make your own furikake
If you can't find it in your local store or you want to make your own furikake in a pinch, all you need to do is mix some sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and finely chopped nori together. This is the base of just about any good furikake, and it works perfectly well as it is.
If you want to add some extras, you can throw in things like dried naruto fish cakes, dried onions, crispy onions, dried mushrooms, or even cheese powder. Whatever you add, just make sure it's broken into small pieces to maximize sprinklability. You can also make "soft furikake" — these are versions you can cook at home that don't use dried ingredients. After all, just about anything you can sprinkle on top of ramen or rice can be called furikake.
Whether you're making your own or using the store-bought kind, this versatile spice is the perfect thing to try if your noodles need a little something extra. It adds a ton of texture and flavor with minimal effort, making instant ramen way more delicious than it deserves to be. Make sure you grab a packet next time you see one!