Smucker's Just Made A Big Change To Its Jam After 30 Years
Some things don't change, and that's often just the way folks like it. Seeing the same design gracing the label of our favorite kitchen staples fosters a sense of comfort and serenity, knowing that it will always be there when we're ready to make another meal. From a business aspect, having a consistent label that folks can easily recognize also promotes brand loyalty. Still, nothing stays the same forever, and some PB&J fans might be miffed to learn that the iconic Smucker's jam label is about to get a makeover for the first time in three decades.
That familiar gingham pattern on the lid of Smucker's jams and jellies will still be present, but it is receiving a slight alteration. The bulk of Smucker's redesign is on the front of the jar. The fruit featured in the center is being emphasized with a bigger design that looks a bit more polished. Whereas the old layout highlighted fruit that looked like an obvious illustration, the new scheme will prominently display larger pieces of fruit that appear more like a photograph with realistic lighting and depth. There will also be less plant material fluff in the background as it's being replaced with a muted version of the same gingham design on the lid that we've all come to know and love.
A new marketing plan is on the horizon for Smucker's
Giving the packaging on its jams and jellies a facelift isn't the only way the J.M. Smucker Company plans on boosting sales for its spreads. The first thing most people think when they see a jar of Smucker's is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but the marketing team behind the brand intends to change that. The company wants to encourage folks to push the limits of what the fruity spread can be used for in a culinary sense. Not that there's anything wrong with a classic, mess-free PB&J, but Smucker's plans to highlight more creative ways customers can use the jam and jelly around the kitchen (which, of course, makes you need to buy more of the product sooner).
Considering all the things you can make with Smucker's jam and a little human ingenuity, this isn't a bad idea. Between spicing up plain milk with fruit jam and using the fruity spread as a flavorful chicken glaze, there are boundless ways to incorporate Smucker's into meals outside of the traditional sandwich. The company has the same plan for its leading peanut butter brand, Jif. This makes even more sense. Peanut butter works beautifully as a flavor enhancer in baked goods, savory dishes, and desserts, like simple yet satisfying three-ingredient fudge or peanut butter ramen. Honestly, I'm surprised it took Smucker's this long to decide to educate people about all the culinary capabilities peanut butter and jelly have beyond the iconic sandwich.