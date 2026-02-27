Smucker's Just Made A Big Change To Its Jam After 30 Years

Some things don't change, and that's often just the way folks like it. Seeing the same design gracing the label of our favorite kitchen staples fosters a sense of comfort and serenity, knowing that it will always be there when we're ready to make another meal. From a business aspect, having a consistent label that folks can easily recognize also promotes brand loyalty. Still, nothing stays the same forever, and some PB&J fans might be miffed to learn that the iconic Smucker's jam label is about to get a makeover for the first time in three decades.

That familiar gingham pattern on the lid of Smucker's jams and jellies will still be present, but it is receiving a slight alteration. The bulk of Smucker's redesign is on the front of the jar. The fruit featured in the center is being emphasized with a bigger design that looks a bit more polished. Whereas the old layout highlighted fruit that looked like an obvious illustration, the new scheme will prominently display larger pieces of fruit that appear more like a photograph with realistic lighting and depth. There will also be less plant material fluff in the background as it's being replaced with a muted version of the same gingham design on the lid that we've all come to know and love.