You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Simple Yet Satisfying Peanut Butter Fudge
Peanut butter is one of the best spreads to exist — it's rich, creamy, and full of salty and nutty flavors that work with practically anything. While PB fans might not agree on their favorite brand of peanut butter, they'll probably agree that this nut butter is great for way more than just toast. There are plenty of peanut butter recipes out there; but if you have an insatiable sweet tooth combined with a love for PB, you should know that it only takes three ingredients to make a truly delicious fudge.
For a simple fudge, all you need is one part smooth peanut butter, one part butter, and three parts powdered sugar. Once you mix the powdered sugar with your melted PB and butter (which you can melt together in the microwave), all that's left is pressing the mixture into a baking tray and letting it set for a few hours before slicing it into perfect fudge squares.
Beyond the basic version, this is a recipe that's so easy to elevate and customize. And the best part is, your homemade fudge can stay fresh for up to two weeks in an airtight container in the fridge — although we have a feeling it won't last that long.
Tips for making the best PB fudge
When making this fudge, it's best to stick to a regular (not natural), smooth peanut butter to get the right consistency. Using a natural peanut butter might leave you with a greasy or gritty fudge, and that's definitely not the aim here.
It's also a good idea to sift your powdered sugar (which you can make yourself), as this avoids getting left with lumps in your mixture. Fudge tends to be on the stickier side, so line your pan with some overhang before pressing it in, and store your fudge with some parchment paper in between each layer.
The beauty of three-ingredient recipes is that there are endless mix-ins to experiment with. Add in some chopped nuts or toffee bits for a crunchy texture, chopped pretzels for a crunchy-salty combo, or fragrant vanilla extract for more flavor. You can also swirl in some melted chocolate, Nutella, or jam before the mixture sets, for a more decadent taste and a fancier look. Or just top your fudge with some sprinkles for a pop of color. And when you're craving another simple peanut butter treat, try these delicious three-ingredient peanut butter cookies.