You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Simple Yet Satisfying Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut butter is one of the best spreads to exist — it's rich, creamy, and full of salty and nutty flavors that work with practically anything. While PB fans might not agree on their favorite brand of peanut butter, they'll probably agree that this nut butter is great for way more than just toast. There are plenty of peanut butter recipes out there; but if you have an insatiable sweet tooth combined with a love for PB, you should know that it only takes three ingredients to make a truly delicious fudge.

For a simple fudge, all you need is one part smooth peanut butter, one part butter, and three parts powdered sugar. Once you mix the powdered sugar with your melted PB and butter (which you can melt together in the microwave), all that's left is pressing the mixture into a baking tray and letting it set for a few hours before slicing it into perfect fudge squares.

Beyond the basic version, this is a recipe that's so easy to elevate and customize. And the best part is, your homemade fudge can stay fresh for up to two weeks in an airtight container in the fridge — although we have a feeling it won't last that long.