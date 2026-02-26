11 Coffee Brands Owned By NFL Players

Patrick Mahomes started drinking coffee during his 2017 rookie season out of necessity: coach Andy Reid's offensive installs were hours long and late in the day. When Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith warned Mahomes about drowning his machine-drip coffee in excessive sugar, he cut the sweetener, kept the caffeine, and started brainstorming. There had to be a better way to do "football coffee."

In 2024, Mahomes' idea came to fruition with the launch of Throne Sport Coffee. As lead investor and business partner to Michael Fedele (the marketing mastermind behind BodyArmor), Mahomes helped the brand develop a line of "premium charged" lattes and caffeine-heavy cold brews for athletes and active adults on the go. These ready-to-drink coffees include functional ingredients such as B vitamins, electrolytes, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), and also feature premium arabica beans for bold flavor and caffeine to boost performance and focus. Each low-sugar, low-calorie can boasts 150 milligrams of natural caffeine for a jitter-free jolt of energy.

Throne Sport Coffee isn't Mahomes' first foray into product endorsement. As one of the most marketable athletes in professional sports, Mahomes has appeared in ads for Hunt's Ketchup, Subway, Coors Light, Prime, Nestlé, and more. At Throne Sport Coffee, however, he's more than just a celebrity face. The caffeinated products are available for purchase at the brand's online shop, but you can also find cans at local convenience and grocery stores, including Whole Foods, HyVee, or Jacksons.