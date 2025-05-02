Professional athletes are fascinating for many reasons. Michael Jordan defied the laws of gravity, Tom Brady pinpointed the pocket with precision, and when Serena Williams served, it sent a shockwave through the crowd. As fans, we live vicariously through our favorite sporting stars, watching the impossible become possible. Is it hereditary? An obscenely strict training regimen? Or a particular diet? One thing's for sure — pro athletes are known to eat surprising things.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte ate McDonald's throughout his entire history-making performance at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. MLB pitching legend Justin Verlander admitted to previously eating Taco Bell before every game, and in 2024, The Athletic determined that NFL players consume over 80,000 peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables in a single season. From their feats on the field to their everyday diet, expect the unexpected. From all-time NCAA Division leading scorer Caitlin Clark to LeBron 'King' James, here are 15 famous pro athletes and their favorite foods.