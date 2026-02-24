12 Chobani Coffee Creamer Flavors, Ranked
Chobani coffee creamers are a breath of fresh air when it comes to real, natural ingredients. Believe it or not, most creamers out there don't have any cream in them at all, which is one of the main reasons I often opt to make my own at home. Thankfully, there are creamer brands out there that care about providing coffee connoisseurs with other, higher-quality options, and Chobani is one of them.
Chobani coffee creamers sport natural ingredients like real cream, milk, and cane sugar. Despite its dedication to purity, the brand is no stranger to big, bold flavors — Chobani offers several different creamer varieties, and today I'm determined to try them all.
In the upcoming post, I'm sampling every creamer Chobani has to offer at my local market. From fruity to plain, I'm on a quest to discover which is my favorite, and also to share need-to-know information, including ingredients and sugar content, as we go. If that sounds like your cup of tea — err, coffee — then stick around. I'm ranking 12 Chobani store-bought creamer varieties from worst to best.
12. Chobani Raspberry Rose Dairy Creamer
Chobani Raspberry Rose Dairy Creamer is a seasonal flavor, presumably meant to romanticize your cup this Valentine's Day, but in the end, it left me utterly heartbroken. I found this eccentric creamer at Target — like the others, it's made from real cream, natural flavors, and (gasp) rose extract. It contains 4 grams of added sugar per tablespoon and comes packaged in a flirty fuchsia-hued pink bottle.
I guess I failed to notice the word "rose" in this creamer's name — and though I didn't find the idea of pairing floral with raspberry offensive at first blush, a real-time taste test proved the combination disastrous. Chobani's Raspberry Rose Dairy Creamer is overwhelmingly flowery — there's little to no raspberry flavor to enjoy. The flavor here is so potent that it verges upon tasting like chemicals. The worst part? That potent taste is impossible to get rid of; I had to drink lots of water and wait a bit before sampling the next creamer options.
The moral of the story? Avoid Chobani Raspberry Rose Dairy Creamer at all costs. Though it may sound promising, this new Chobani release came off more like a cruel joke than a heartwarming way to celebrate Valentine's Day.
11. Chobani Sweet Cream Zero Sugar Coffee Creamer
Chobani Sweet Cream Zero Sugar Coffee Creamer tasted as I expected it to, and no, that isn't a compliment. Chobani Sweet Cream Zero Sugar Coffee Creamer seems to be the brand's answer for those looking for a low-carb, low-sugar creamer option — it contains 0 grams of sugar per tablespoon and only 1 gram of carbohydrate. That said, this keto-friendly Chobani grab also contains allulose and stevia extract to make up for it, which is likely the reason my taste buds found this creamer off-putting.
As you'll soon see, I actually found the regular Chobani Sweet Cream flavor of creamer pretty lackluster as well, though I consider the sugar-free version worse. Chobani Sweet Cream Zero Sugar Coffee Creamer tastes almost exclusively of artificial sweetener — and though I understand that zero sugar creamers and beverages often sport an aftertaste, the flavor of this variety seemed excessive. I've tasted plenty of other store-bought vanilla creamer brands, and not all of them have this strong of an artificial flavor. If you need a low sugar option, I'd recommend you go for a different brand — there are other picks on the market that taste better than this one.
10. Chobani Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer
Nope — not impressed. I've seen Chobani Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer a lot on store shelves, usually marketed in a plain, light purple bottle. It contains 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon and features sugar, cream, milk, and natural flavors as its ingredients.
I expected more from Chobani Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer. While the cream was detectable, I mostly tasted coffee, which, for me, kinda defeats the purpose. And although I realize Chobani Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer doesn't advertise itself as having vanilla as part of its flavoring, I couldn't help but miss it here — there was something so irritatingly boring about the "sweet cream" as is. I honestly think plain cream with a teaspoon or two of sugar would've tasted better.
Needless to say, Chobani Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer isn't my favorite. I'd recommend making your own creamer at home for a better-tasting and more affordable way to savor your morning brew.
9. Chobani Caramel Macchiato Dairy Creamer
I'm grieved to have to rank this Chobani creamer flavor so low, but here we are. Chobani Caramel Macchiato Dairy Creamer comes in an appropriately colored golden brown bottle and contains 5 grams of added sugar. Its ingredients include real cream, sugar, and the oh-so-ambiguous "natural flavoring"; what exactly gives this caramel-flavored creamer its taste is unknown.
I love Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato, and as a result, had pretty high hopes for Chobani Caramel Macchiato Dairy Creamer. Sadly, I came away from my first sip disappointed — though it smells great, its flavor gets lost in the coffee. In order to pick up on those dreamy caramel notes I was craving, I would have needed to add a lot more creamer — and that was something I wasn't willing to do.
Does Chobani Caramel Macchiato Dairy Creamer taste like caramel? I suppose it does, but barely. For caramel fans like me, this creamer isn't robust enough to curb cravings.
8. Chobani Hazelnut Dairy Creamer
Meh. Though I typically love hazelnut flavors, I found Chobani Hazelnut Dairy Creamer to be a bit lackluster. It comes in an olive green bottle with 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon and contains real milk and cream along with hazelnut flavoring.
So, what is there to say about Chobani Hazelnut Dairy Creamer? Not much, really. It's not that the creamer is gross — I could definitely taste the hazelnut in it, and I suppose it's pleasing in general. Still, the flavor didn't ring through as strongly as I hoped, and when compared against some of the tastier options on this list, Chobani Hazelnut Dairy Creamer quickly paled in comparison.
With all of that said, I do think Chobani Hazelnut Dairy Creamer may be worth buying — for taste buds looking for more of a traditional, less sweet approach to a morning brew, it might be worth a shot. In my opinion, though, it's far better to go with Chobani's Plain Vanilla — I think it's tastier without being too bold or eccentric.
7. Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer
Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer is good — really good, actually. It can be found in a pale blue bottle splattered with images of off-white vanilla flowers. This classic contains 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon, vanilla extract, and other undisclosed natural flavors.
I like this Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer — it provides the perfect amount of rich natural vanilla flavor without leaning artificial. This creamer also stands up well against the flavor of coffee; unlike the Chobani Sweet Cream flavor, this creamer actually makes your coffee taste like sweet vanilla, just as you'd expect.
My only qualm with Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer is that it's boring when compared to some of the other options on the list. That isn't always a bad thing — heck, I usually only take my coffee with almond milk and a splash of maple syrup, and it tastes just fine to me. I'm just saying that if you truly want to wow yourself on any given morning, grabbing a bottle of Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer probably isn't going to do it. Still, when used as a simple, classic vanilla creamer option, I consider Chobani Vanilla Dairy Creamer one of the best store-bought vanilla creamers out there.
6. Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer
Not bad! Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer features 4 grams of added sugar per tablespoon, comes in a teal-colored bottle, and contains Dutch cocoa and natural flavoring.
I knew Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer probably wouldn't be my top pick. Although I love white chocolate in general, it tends to lose its unique taste when doused in coffee — at least, to me it does. With that in mind, I wasn't surprised to be underwhelmed by Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer; still, it wasn't the worst.
Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer tastes as you'd expect: pleasantly creamy and sweet, with distinct white chocolate notes laced throughout. There was no bitterness or unnatural flavor to it, and I strongly believe that people who love the flavor of a classic white chocolate mocha will dig this one. I could see myself savoring this during the holiday season, maybe with a drop or two of a high-quality peppermint extract like this Nielsen-Massey Peppermint Extract found on Amazon. But even without that addition, Chobani White Chocolate Mocha Dairy Creamer tastes well enough to enjoy in coffee on its own.
5. Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer
Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer comes in a yellow bottle and is a little sugarier than some of the other Chobani varieties, containing 6 grams of added sugar per tablespoon. The creamer itself is a chocolatey color, similar to chocolate milk, which I didn't quite expect. As for ingredients, expect real cream blended with Dutch cocoa, natural flavoring, and sea salt.
Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer was delightful, and this is coming from someone who isn't super into cookie dough flavors. Though I absolutely adore homemade chewy chocolate chip cookies, I've always found cookie-dough-infused ice cream and other foods subpar.
Even so, I felt Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer pulled off its distinct flavor in a way that was impressive — its cookie dough taste rang through clearly without being overshadowed by the flavor of my coffee. And though I enjoyed Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer in a warm brew, I'm willing to bet this creamer would taste incredible in iced coffee. With all things considered, I'd recommend that fans of cookie dough head to the nearest retailer to get their hands on Chobani Cookie Dough Dairy Creamer ... ASAP.
4. Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer
Oh, wow! I typically associate "birthday cake" flavors with child-like indulgences, but Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer caught me off guard. It comes with 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon and is packed in a fun, light blue bottle decorated with images of birthday cake slices. Though the creamer doesn't actually contain cake pieces (bummer, I know), its ingredients include milk, real cream, and, of course, undisclosed natural flavors.
Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer is labeled as a "limited batch" — I'm not quite sure what that means, so there's no telling how long you'll be able to get your hands on it. As previously noted, Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer surprised me, though not for the reasons you may expect. While certainly delicious, what shocked me most was how pleasantly vanilla-forward it was — kinda like Chobani's classic vanilla creamer but on steroids. Oddly, though, I wouldn't describe the flavor specifically as "birthday cake." If I had to rename the product, I'd probably go with "very vanilla."
So, is Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer worth buying? Yes, as long as you lower your expectations. If you're looking for that quintessential Funfetti cake type flavor, you may need to look elsewhere to get your fix. However, if you're a vanilla fiend and are looking for an awesome, potent way to flavor your cup of Joe, then Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer is likely for you.
3. Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer
Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer is pretty awesome, but also could be better. It comes in a bright green container and contains 4 grams of added sugar. There are natural flavors inside, though only vanilla extract is specifically mentioned, which makes me curious as to what specific ingredients the brand used to achieve its distinct coconut flavor.
I want to make this clear: Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer is absolutely delicious. Its "toasted" description is spot on, and though I'm not usually too big on coconut flavors, I tend to really enjoy the flavor of coconut milk. Maybe that's why I'm head over heels for Chobani Toasted Coconut Vanilla Dairy Creamer — it tastes like coconut milk, but better. It's toasty, coconutty, and accentuated with yummy vanilla.
With all of that said, there could be improvements. Sadly, there is an odd aftertaste that lingers, which may be a turn-off for some. If you can get past that, though, this one is a major win. Anyone who loves coconut will likely adore this creamer, and I'd imagine that it'd be extra delicious when enjoyed in iced coffee on a hot summer day.
2. Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Dairy Creamer
Mmm mmm, good. I was surprised to see Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Dairy Creamer sitting on shelves; I've never seen a coffee creamer flavor like this advertised, though I'm sure they're out there. Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Dairy Creamer comes with 5 grams of added sugar per tablespoon, and has only a handful of inconspicuous ingredients, like milk, cream, and natural flavors. It comes in a coral orange bottle decorated with images of sliced coffee cake pieces.
Despite its distinct qualities, I didn't expect Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Dairy Creamer to be tasty — the flavor description seemed too bold and eccentric to actually ring through in an authentic way. A quick sniff of the creamer made me hopeful, though, and after my initial sip, I was completely won over.
Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Dairy Creamer tastes exactly as described — it's like taking a bite of coffee cake, without the gluten and calories. The cinnamon in it isn't too strong, pungent, or bitter, but instead, incredibly pleasant. I'd describe it as a bold blend of cinnamon and vanilla — and it's a perfect way to kick off a gloomy Monday morning at the office.
1. Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer
I didn't have high hopes for Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer, but boy, did it exceed my expectations! Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer contains 4 grams of added sugar, and comes in a bright red bottle. The creamer itself resembles chocolate milk and contains Dutch cocoa, real milk and cream, and natural flavors.
My first sip of Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer was mesmerizing; I have a thing for strawberries, but I doubted Chobani, or any creamer, could ever pull it off given the bitter flavor profile of coffee. I'll admit, it doesn't taste like chocolate-covered strawberries; the strawberry flavor is most dominant, while the chocolate flavor is barely detectable. Even so, I was shocked to see how well Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer complemented coffee — after all, strawberries and coffee doesn't sound like the most delicious combination, at least, not to me.
All in all, Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer surprised me in the very best way. Though it's possible that fans of chocolate-covered strawberries could walk away disappointed, I, for one, am enamored with its strawberry-forward savor, and as a result, vote Chobani Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer as the best creamer the brand has to offer.
Methodology
The 12 Chobani creamers ranked in this post were compared using specific creamer-to-coffee ratios for consistency between varieties. Some creamers sampled may no longer be available, as some were only seasonal options or may have been limited edition picks. As always, pricing and availability are subject to change; all thoughts expressed within the article are my own.