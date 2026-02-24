12 Chobani Coffee Creamer Flavors, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chobani coffee creamers are a breath of fresh air when it comes to real, natural ingredients. Believe it or not, most creamers out there don't have any cream in them at all, which is one of the main reasons I often opt to make my own at home. Thankfully, there are creamer brands out there that care about providing coffee connoisseurs with other, higher-quality options, and Chobani is one of them.

Chobani coffee creamers sport natural ingredients like real cream, milk, and cane sugar. Despite its dedication to purity, the brand is no stranger to big, bold flavors — Chobani offers several different creamer varieties, and today I'm determined to try them all.

In the upcoming post, I'm sampling every creamer Chobani has to offer at my local market. From fruity to plain, I'm on a quest to discover which is my favorite, and also to share need-to-know information, including ingredients and sugar content, as we go. If that sounds like your cup of tea — err, coffee — then stick around. I'm ranking 12 Chobani store-bought creamer varieties from worst to best.