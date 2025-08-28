For The Best Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, Use This Type Of Chocolate

Chocolate strawberries are a classic for a reason. I prefer dark chocolate on mine, but master chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix disagrees. "Milk chocolate is perfect for berries," he says. It's not too sweet like white chocolate (which, in my opinion, isn't real chocolate), nor is it as robust in flavor as dark chocolate. As for what kind of milk chocolate, Rix goes for couverture instead of chocolate chips or candy melts.

Couverture, or covering chocolate, has a higher percentage of cocoa butter than other ingredients and the aforementioned types of chocolates, giving it superior meltability and texture. It's also what professional chocolatiers use. According to Rix, "It's more flavorful and doesn't leave that weird coating on your palate." ("That weird coating" comes from the seed oils found in candy melts.) More cocoa butter results in more fat and, therefore, flavor, and its crystalline form plays an important role in creating high-quality chocolate. Using couverture ensures the chocolate on your chocolate-covered strawberries doesn't "bloom"– in other words, it doesn't become dull in tone, get a white or gray film on top, or end up tasting grainy or greasy.

The two-time James Beard Award nominee's cookbook, "For the Love of Chocolate: 80 At-Home Recipes from a Master Chocolatier's Imagination," is coming out on September 9, and contains easy methods for handling couverture.