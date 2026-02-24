13 Types Of Rice And How To Use Them

Rice is a popular pantry staple the world over, eaten by over half the global population. While its nutritional values are often overshadowed by debates over its calorie and carbohydrate content, the fact remains that rice still has significant benefits. It has a pleasant, chewy texture and, due to its absorbent nature, can adapt to any flavor or seasoning. For this reason alone, it pairs efortlessly with almost any cuisine.

In the United States, rice is primarily grown in the Southern states, along the Gulf Coast, and in California. There are several different types of rice varieties available, with the indica and japonica subspecies being most popular. The shape and size of the grain will depend on the type of subspecies. Indica varieties are mostly long-grained while japonica is usually a short-grained variety — though both can produce grains of varying lengths.

From a cook's perspective, the most important factor to consider is the content and type of starch in the grain. This will dictate your choice of rice and the length of time required to cook it. While the varieties of rice can feel overwhelming at first, a closer look at their individual characteristics make it much easier to choose the right grain for your needs.