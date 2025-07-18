What Is The Ideal Temperature For Sushi Rice And How To Nail It Every Time

With as many fans of sushi that exist, it's shocking how few make it at home. After all, making sushi yourself gets you your fill of the dish at a considerable discount compared to the price at a Japanese restaurant (unless you're going against the advice of the late, great Anthony Bourdain and buying discounted sushi). Yes, rolling it can be intimidating at first. But truth be told, what really trips up most folks is cooking the rice to perfection.

Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, wants folks to feel confident about making sushi at home. To that end, she shared some advice with The Takeout about how to get the rice just right every time. It's important to note that sushi rice isn't just plain white rice. The grains are seasoned with a blend of rice vinegar, sugar, and salt which should only be incorporated when the kernels reach the appropriate temperature. "You want it warm enough to absorb the vinegar mixture but not so hot that it turns sticky or steamy," Stevens said. "If it's too cold, the seasoning doesn't absorb and the texture suffers."

The correct temperature is also paramount for creating an elegant looking roll. "Warm rice is easier to work with — it stays soft and glossy," she said. "Once it cools too much, it firms up and gets a bit stiff." Attaining that ideal Goldilocks not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperature isn't as challenging as it may seem, but it does require adhering to specific steps.