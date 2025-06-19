The Type Of Sushi You Should Always Avoid, According To Anthony Bourdain
It's been 25 years since Anthony Bourdain released his famous book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," and not everything Bourdain said back then is still true today — but some things are.
For instance, Bourdain claimed he couldn't "imagine a better example of Things To Be Wary Of in the food department than bargain sushi." I heartily agree with this statement — sushi is not something you want to buy discounted, and anywhere advertising a too-good-to-be-true price should be instantly avoided. The reason is simple: most sushi is made from raw fish and rice, two ingredients that are both terrible to eat and potentially dangerous when old or mishandled.
When it comes to classic, traditional sushi like salmon nigiri and other raw fish toppings, chefs like Bourdain are spot on — fresh and high-quality really is the best option. If you're testing a sushi restaurant, you need to look out for sushi red flags like discount signs, weird smells, and cold, clumpy rice. When you're looking for pre-packaged sushi — well, that's a complex and controversial topic.
Grocery store sushi in general isn't worth buying to a lot of people, but even if you're totally into pre-packaged sushi, you should always avoid discounted boxes. The cold, hard rice and questionable fish won't be enjoyable for anybody and the increased risk of even mild food poisoning just isn't worth it at all.
Is any non-restaurant sushi worth buying?
If you're in the mood for a quick sushi fix, checking out supermarkets with dedicated sushi counters is one of the best options. Some will roll sushi for you on demand, and others have boxes lined up that were made just an hour or two ago. Knowing it hasn't been sitting around for a whole day or more makes a massive difference, and it will ensure the rice is still as soft, flavorful, and enjoyable as possible.
But even with these counters, the raw fish might not be that great. If that's the case, you could try broadening your sushi horizons. Plenty of shops offer alternative sushi options like egg, chicken, tempura vegetables, tuna mayonnaise, cooked salmon, and more. I know some sushi purists won't really agree with this — but, technically speaking, there's nothing "inauthentic" about out-of-the-box sushi fillings.
My favorite conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, for example, sells "cheese hamburger sushi," which is exactly what it sounds like — nigiri sushi with a tiny little burger patty and a slice of cheese on top. It's the trashiest thing ever, I know, but that doesn't stop it being sushi (or being great).
Making sure it's as fresh as possible and avoiding raw fish if it doesn't seem up to scratch is about all you can do when it comes to pre-packaged sushi. If you still don't find it enjoyable, you'll have to follow Bourdain's example and get yourself to a four-star sushi restaurant.