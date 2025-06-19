The Type Of Sushi You Should Always Avoid, According To Anthony Bourdain

It's been 25 years since Anthony Bourdain released his famous book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," and not everything Bourdain said back then is still true today — but some things are.

For instance, Bourdain claimed he couldn't "imagine a better example of Things To Be Wary Of in the food department than bargain sushi." I heartily agree with this statement — sushi is not something you want to buy discounted, and anywhere advertising a too-good-to-be-true price should be instantly avoided. The reason is simple: most sushi is made from raw fish and rice, two ingredients that are both terrible to eat and potentially dangerous when old or mishandled.

When it comes to classic, traditional sushi like salmon nigiri and other raw fish toppings, chefs like Bourdain are spot on — fresh and high-quality really is the best option. If you're testing a sushi restaurant, you need to look out for sushi red flags like discount signs, weird smells, and cold, clumpy rice. When you're looking for pre-packaged sushi — well, that's a complex and controversial topic.

Grocery store sushi in general isn't worth buying to a lot of people, but even if you're totally into pre-packaged sushi, you should always avoid discounted boxes. The cold, hard rice and questionable fish won't be enjoyable for anybody and the increased risk of even mild food poisoning just isn't worth it at all.