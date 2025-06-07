Why Anthony Bourdain Changed His Mind On His Initial Monday Fish Rule

Beyond just experiencing how different restaurants handle fish over the years, Anthony Bourdain also noted that his old fish rule is no longer applicable in the modern world, where fresh fish is an absolute must for countless restaurants across the country. Bourdain's original take on fish — which has regularly been called a myth in the years since — was accompanied by the logic that, since fish markets are closed on the weekends, the fish you get on Monday is likely days old by the time you're eating it. However, Bourdain admits that this sort of practice simply wouldn't fly in the modern day. "It's a better world. We have higher standards, we know more about food, we expect more of our food," Bourdain explained, "Everybody eats sushi now [...] We know now what good fish is, and the market has had to respond to that. It can't get away with serving us the crap they used to. We know what fish should look like and smell like."

So, while Mondays still stand out as likely the worst day to visit a restaurant in general, it is certainly not because of the fish. Although, Anthony Bourdain did note that it's still important to be vigilant about what fish we eat and when. "Monday at the local fake Irish pub, they're running a mussels special — maybe that's still not such a great idea," Bourdain joked.