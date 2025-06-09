The Rice Red Flag That Signals You're Eating At A Bad Sushi Restaurant

Rice is always best when served as fresh as possible — and this is still true for sushi, even though it's not a hot food. When a quality sushi restaurant makes shari, the rice is cooked and immediately placed into a large, flat-bottomed wooden bowl called a hangiri. It's then a race against time to mix in the rice vinegar, salt, and sugar before the rice gets cold and starts to get too sticky. Once everything is mixed in, it's cooled with a fan until it's around 140 degrees Fahrenheit. By the time it lands on your plate, there should still be some faint warmth left in the rice — and it definitely shouldn't have been anywhere near a fridge.

Sushi chefs are also careful not to put too much pressure on the rice when they shape it. The grains should naturally stick together without too much help, and they should naturally fall apart again when you eat them. This means you should be able to feel the separate grains in your mouth as you eat. This texture is quickly ruined if the rice is squeezed too hard, left out for too long, or kept in a refrigerator.

As for the taste, you should be getting a good balance of sweetness from the sugar and tartness from the vinegar. These flavors will fade over time — which is why old or badly handled rice will end up feeling flavorless.