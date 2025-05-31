The Absolute Best Type Of Rice To Use For Fried Rice

When it comes to fried rice, the world is your oyster. We don't mean you can add oyster sauce (although you certainly can, it's very savory), but rather that you can toss in lots of different ingredients like garlic, peas, pineapple, or crispy fried onions (for a crunchier addition to your fried rice). Most proteins are workable, from shrimp to eggs to pork. The rice itself has stricter rules, however. Which means you'll want to make sure you're frying up the kind of rice that won't stick together in lumps and ruin the dish. For some useful fried rice advice, The Takeout talked to chef Michael Schukar from the modern Asian restaurant Toku Miami.

Schukar offered a few rice options for Chinese-style fried rice, all of which have one thing in common: they're low in starch. "Medium or long-grain rice is standard because they have less starch to avoid clumping and it won't get mushy from the starch," Schukar told The Takeout. If you're a fan of jasmine rice (which is less processed than your average white rice) that's also a good choice. "Jasmine works well because it's a drier long-grain rice with very little starch," he said. "So each grain can actually be toasted evenly and individually in the wok."