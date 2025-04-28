How To Make Perfect Basmati Rice, According To Maneet Chauhan

While long-grain white rice continues to be the standard for traditional American recipes, most supermarkets these days carry a wide range of rice types, each one of which might require slightly different cooking techniques. This is true for basmati rice, but TV chef Maneet Chauhan recently posted a video on Instagram sharing her advice for preparing this variety which is commonly used in Indian cuisine.

Chauhan's first tip comes straight out of Ina Garten's playbook, since she advises using "good" rice. Assuming you have a choice available where you shop and know which brand is supposed to be better, go with that one. Moving right along, she says the proper rice to water ratio is 1:2, unless you've pre-soaked the rice, in which case it should be 1:1½. While some recipes do advise pre-soaking basmati rice for 20 to 30 minutes, Chauhan feels this isn't necessary. She advises rinsing it in cool water until the water runs clear to get rid of excess starch.

When the rice and water are in the pot, Chauhan recommends adding both salt and butter, explaining that the latter will make the rice richer. She says to let the water come to a boil, and, once the water and rice reach the same level, cover the pot for 10 minutes and allow it to simmer over low heat. When the rice is done, she advises letting it rest, then fluffing it with a fork before eating it.